How long is the Taylor Swift 'movie'? Everything shown in the Release Party of a Showgirl

3 October 2025, 22:44 | Updated: 3 October 2025, 23:06

How long is Taylor Swift's Release Party of a Showgirl movie?
How long is Taylor Swift's Release Party of a Showgirl movie? Picture: Taylor Swift
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's exactly how long Taylor Swift's official The Life of a Showgirl release party movie is and what it includes.

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is now showing in movie theatres and will be screening until Sunday 5th October. Whether you've managed to get a ticket or not, here's all the info about how long it is and everything that Taylor reveals about her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The cinematic 'Release Party' event has been described by fans who have seen it as a cross between one of Taylor's signature secret sessions and a documentary-like peek behind-the-scenes.

The film includes loads of BTS footage, as well as song explanations from Taylor herself. On top of that, the actual music video for 'The Fate of Ophelia' will premiere during the movie as well as the album's lyric videos.

Warning: This article will contain minor spoilers for what is included in Taylor's cinematic event. But don't worry, we won't reveal any key details about the visuals!

How long is the Taylor Swift movie?

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is one hour and 29 minutes long, or... 89 minutes long. (Did you expect anything less?!)

The 'movie' includes the lyric videos for every song on the album, which is roughly 41 minutes and 45 seconds long – and equates to about half of the film. In between those, there's also clips of Taylor introducing each track and loads of other exclusive, never-before-scene footage.

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is 89 minutes long
Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is 89 minutes long. Picture: Taylor Swift

Here's the full list of everything that's included in The Official Release Party of a Showgirl movie

  • 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video
  • Behind-the-scenes footage of Taylor directing the video, which also includes insights into the visuals, vibes and more.
  • Taylor's never-before-seen personal introductions to every single song on The Life of a Showgirl. Taylor explains the inspirations and meaning behind each song, as if it were a secret session.
  • The official lyric videos for every track on the album, complete with stunning imagery and visuals that reflect scenes from 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video.

