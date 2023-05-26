Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Were Spotted Kissing On A New York Date

Taylor and Matty have been spotted again. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's rumoured romance is heating up amid claims they have been seen kissing.

All eyes have been on Taylor Swift and Matty Healy since the dating rumours first surfaced and now reports that the pair have been spotted kissing.

From Eras Tour shows to spending time at the studio, the celebrity couple nobody saw coming has been sighted by fans in New York yet again.

An onlooker spoke to PEOPLE about the alleged romantic date night between Taylor and The 1975 frontman on Wednesday (May 24) night.

They were said to be hanging out with a group of friends at the city's celeb hotspot Zero Bond, they were with mutual pal and avid collaborator Jack Antonoff, his fiancée Magaret Qualley and Zoë Kravitz.

Taylor Swift was spotted on a date night. Picture: Getty

"Taylor and Matty were kissing," the insider told the publication.

This isn't the first time Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, have been spotted amongst friends; on May 15 they were photographed leaving the iconic Electric Lady Studios, a spot that the songstress has been taking many of her friends to in recent weeks.

On May 11, They were also famously snapped by fans at another lavish New York restaurant, Casa Cipriani, the musicians were seen holding hands and were once again with Jack Antonoff.

After the romance rumours first emerged it was reported that the producer had set the duo up, although Swift and Healy had known each other for roughly 10 years, it's alleged that they were reintroduced earlier this year.

Taylor and Matty are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty

Taylor's highly-publicised break-up with Joe Alwyn was first reported on in April, a month after she set out on her record-breaking tour, they were together for six years.

Both the 'Cruel Summer' and 'Robbers' hit-makers are yet to comment publicly on their relationship.

