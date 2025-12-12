Taylor Swift changes lyrics on Reputation tracks 'I Did Something Bad' and 'Delicate'

Taylor Swift has made subtle lyric changes on Reputation tracks 'I Did Something Bad' and 'Delicate'. Picture: Getty / Album artwork

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has fans clowning over Reputation (Taylor's Version) again as she's secretly changed the lyrics in her Rep songs 'I Did Something Bad' and 'Delicate'.

What could Taylor Swift be cooking up? Fans have taken to social media on Friday 12th December after noticing that overnight, some lyric changes have been made to Taylor's Reputation tracks 'I Did Something Bad' and 'Delicate'.

The Apple Music version of Taylor's sixth studio album, Reputation, has been updated to Dolby Atmos sound. In this new version there are slight changes to lyrics in these two tracks.

Fans have looked at the lyric changes as Taylor finally saying the things she didn't feel she could say back in 2017 when the album was released. And of course, these lyric changes appear to reference her Kanye West feud.

Taylor Swift during her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. Picture: Getty

What is the lyric change on Taylor Swift's 'I Did Something Bad'?

In the first pre-chorus of 'I Did Something Bad' Taylor previously sang, If a man talks sh--, then I owe him nothin’ / I don’t regret it one bit ’cause he had it comin’.

The new lyrics are, If a man talks sh--, then I owe him nothin’ / If he calls me a b---- then he had it coming.

Fans had always been convinced that this track had a strong connection to her feud with Kanye, however it was reported that Taylor was inspired Game of Thrones characters Sansa and Arya Stark while writing the track.

Now, her inclusion of the lyric 'If he calls me a b---- then he had it coming' seems undoubtedly in reference to Kanye after he infamously called Taylor a b---- in his track 'Famous'.

In the song he rapped that him and Taylor would still have sex because he, made that b---- famous. After the lyric sparked controversy Kim Kardashian released an edited clip of a phone call between Taylor and Kanye which made it sound as if Taylor had approved the lyric.

In 2023, Taylor described the Kanye/Kim K feud of 2016 as a "career death". She reclaimed her career however with her 2017 album Reputation which sold 1.3 million in its first week in the US and the lead single 'Look What You Made Me Do' hit No. 1.

Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift accepting "Best Female Video" at the VMAs 2009. Picture: Getty

What is the lyric change on Taylor Swift's 'Delicate'?

The lyric amendment on 'Delicate' is much more subtle than 'I Did Something Bad'. She previously sang in verse one, Oh, damn, never seen that color blue.

Now, Taylor sings, Goddamn, never seen that color blue.

Back in 2017, Taylor wouldn't have used lyrics like 'Goddamn' but now, 2025 Taylor pushes the boundaries more. We've seen that in her The Tortured Poets Department track 'thanK you aIMee' and her The Life Of A Showgirl tracks 'Wood' and 'Father Figure'.

It's not known yet if these new versions will be added to other streaming platforms.

So far, it's unclear whether these lyric changes are stand alone changes or re-recorded Taylor's Versions.

Reputation, was one of the only two albums that the musician didn't re-record and re-release as a Taylor's Versions. This means fans have been waiting for Rep (TV) for a while now.

However, Taylor revealed she would no longer be re-recording and re-releasing Reputation after she regained ownership of her masters. In a letter to fans she said: "I know. I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven't even rerecorded a quarter of it.

"The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it." In other words, Reputation (Taylor's Version) does not even exist in full to be released.

“If he calls me a b*tch then he had it coming”, mother finally said what the 2017 masters were too scared to print. — Devaine (@Stoic_Deva) December 12, 2025

Those lyric tweaks are so Taylor feisty and vivid. Loving the evolution in her tracks. — PSS (@PromptSin) December 12, 2025

we’re still clowning for rep tv btw pic.twitter.com/g8Hk3fjs8O — matz ౨ৎ (@matzsvision) December 12, 2025

Love these subtle tweaks - Taylor owning her narrative as always! That "color blue" line hits different now. Who's spinning the updated 'rep' TV today? 🎤 — Adarsh (@Adarshkumar_05) December 12, 2025

