Taylor Swift's store confirms four different album covers for The Life of a Showgirl

14 August 2025, 01:25 | Updated: 14 August 2025, 01:40

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has four different album cover variants
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has four different album cover variants. Picture: Taylor Swift
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The Life of a Showgirl currently has four different variants – but so far, there's only four different CD versions. Here's what's currently available on Taylor's store.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is set to be released on October 3rd and now we've officially got confirmation that there's four different variants with four different album covers.

Eagle-eyed fans had already clocked an easter egg hiding in the background of Taylor's New Heights podcast episode as four different coloured boxes were hidden in the bookcase behind her. A countdown later started on Taylor's merch store teasing four locked boxed, and now we know what those locked boxes mean...

Taylor's official store has now added four limited edition CD variants for The Life of a Showgirl and the incredible alternative album covers have now been revealed.

The four photos, shot by the legendary Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott who also worked with Taylor on Reputation, feature Taylor as four different 'Showgirls'.

Here's a closer look at the four CD variants, which will be available until August 16th 6:59 P.M. ET.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will have four different CD variants
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will have four different CD variants. Picture: Taylor Swift

Variant 1 - 'Sweat and Vanilla Perfume' edition (Orange)

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album cover
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album cover. Picture: Taylor Swift

Variant 2 – 'It's Frightening' edition (Red)

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl album variant
Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl album variant. Picture: Taylor Swift

Variant 3 - 'It's Rapturous' edition (Purple)

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl variant 2
Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl variant 2. Picture: Taylor Swift

Variant 4 - 'It's Beautiful' edition (White)

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl variant 2
Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl variant 2. Picture: Taylor Swift

The four CD variants are a limited release, and will be available until August 16th at 6:59 pm ET. It also looks like each version will include a different selection of photos from Taylor's brand new era.

Will something new appear on Taylor's site once that countdown ends? We guess we'll find out then!

