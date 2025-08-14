Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl features 12 songs and a Sabrina Carpenter feature. Picture: Taylor Swift, Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

From 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite' to 'Wood' and 'Honey', here's all of Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' song titles and their meanings explained.

Taylor Swift has revealed The Life of a Showgirl tracklist and Swifties are already trying to decode what the song titles mean.

Taylor's 12th studio album, releasing on October 3rd, is set to be an absolute popquake. The Life of a Showgirl has been co-written and co-produced by Max Martin and Shellback who return to the Swiftverse for the first time since Reputation.

With Max Martin and Shellback’s inclusion, The Life of a Showgirl is set to feature huge pop bangers and it sounds like a win for the Reputation enjoyers as there’s several early references within the song titles and meanings that link back to her 6th album.

Now that the tracklist has been officially released and confirmed by Taylor herself, here’s a full deep dive into the song titles and what they might mean. (Remember, we haven’t seen the lyrics yet so your guesses are currently as good as ours!)

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl track list: All the songs and their meanings explained

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl tracklist:

'The Fate of Ophelia' 'Elizabeth Taylor' 'Opalite' 'Father Figure' 'Eldest Daughter' 'Ruin The Friendship' 'Actually Romantic' 'Wi$h Li$t' 'Wood' 'CANCELLED!' 'Honey' 'The Life of a Showgirl ft. Sabrina Carpenter'

Wondering what all those song titles mean? Here’s a full breakdown of theories about the meaning behind each track, as well as all the connections and references to Taylor’s previous songs. If you’re a ‘Reputation fan’, it sounds like you might be in for a treat.

Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist revealed. Picture: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ meaning

The world's English teacher has logged back for another important literature lesson, this time with a song referencing William Shakespeare character Ophelia, from Hamlet.

In the play, Ophelia is defined by her relationships with her father, brother and romantic interest Hamlet. She is obedient, naive, has little agency and is controlled by her father and brother's expectations. Following her father's murder at the hands of Hamlet, Ophelia is driven to madness and sadly drowns in a river, under a willow tree.

Ophelia symbolises femininity and innocence within the play, and highlights the struggles women face within a patriarchal society.

Taylor has referenced 'madness' several times within some of her recent songs, including Folklore's 'mad woman' and The Tortured Poets Department as a whole. Much like TTPD's 'Cassandra', in which Taylor expertly used the story of the Greek mythology figure to illustrate some of her own experiences, we'll have to wait for the lyrics to really dive into what Taylor reveals on this one.

Shakespeare's Ophelia's death has been depicted in countless paintings. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ meaning

After namedropping Elizabeth Taylor in Reputation’s ‘…Ready For It?’, the legendary film icon has returned to Taylor’s discography, this time with a full song named after her.

Elizabeth, who passed away in 2013, was a Hollywood icon, a true movie star and a massive figure in modern celebrity culture. Elizabeth was famously married eight times to seven men, marrying fellow legendary actor Richard Burton (also named dropped in ‘…Ready For It?’) twice.

Thanks to her much-talked about love life, which often eclipsed her on-screen accomplishments, Elizabeth was frequently hounded by paparazzi everywhere she went. With Richard Burton, the frenzy was even bigger.

If you were an active Swiftie during the Reputation era, you may also remember that Elizabeth and Richard were featured on posters in the Rep Room on the Reputation Stadium Tour. Taylor also shared a photo of Olivia the cat sitting on top of ‘Furious Love’, a biography written about Elizabeth and Richard’s tumultuous and passionate iconic love affair. Taylor even referenced the book in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

At first glance, the song seems like it could evoke similar vibes to The Tortured Poets Department’s ‘Clara Bow’, with Taylor drawing similarities between herself and Elizabeth. It’s easy to see how Taylor could relate to some of the things Elizabeth went through, particularly surrounding her celebrity status and interest in her love life.

With Max Martin and Shellback on the track, this could also be one of the most ‘Reputation’ sounding tracks on the album as the Elizabeth Taylor references have strong ties to that era.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were previous name-dropped in Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?'. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift ‘Opalite’ meaning

While we don't know the actual meaning right now, the theories about what ‘Opalite’ could mean are absolutely beautiful. Opalite is a man-made glass that resembles natural opal. The crystal is known for its calming and transformative energies, and often symbolises new beginnings and healing.

With Taylor ending The Tortured Poets Department on ‘The Manuscript’, it’s clear has she moved on to a brand new phase in her life, echoing the qualities of Opalite.

Opal, which is the natural equivalent of Opalite, is also the birthstone for October which is when Travis Kelce's birthday is. Could this be the first track on The Life of a Showgirl about Travis, their love and the new beginning she’s found with him?

Opalite is a man-made glass that symbolises new beginnings and healing. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift ‘Father Figure’ meaning

Yes, we know what you're thinking... Is this a cover of the iconic George Michael song? The very same song that was used in Babygirl? While Taylor has done several live covers before, she's never included any on any of her albums.

It's also quite rare for her to sample or interpolate another artist's music. The last time she did it was when the rhythmic pattern from Right Said Fred's 'I'm Too Sexy' was used in 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

So what could 'Father Figure' be about? The term father figure may imply that it's not about Taylor's actual dad, as he is literally just her father. It could be about other men in her life... or it could be about Taylor herself, flipping it on its head.

In Taylor Nation's 12-photo carousel teasing the album, the fourth image is a picture of Taylor performing 'The Man' during the Eras Tour. Could this song evoke the same vibe with her taking on a man's point of view?

Taylor ‘Eldest Daughter’ meaning

Ladies and gentlemen, 'Eldest Daughter' has officially been added to the Track 5 Hall of Fame so you know it’s going to be heartbreaking and vulnerable.

Taylor might be the oldest sibling out of her and brother Austin Swift but she is literally the only daughter so we may have to wait for the lyrics to this one before diving deeper into the meaning.

That said, there is a thing called ‘eldest daughter syndrome’, which sees oldest daughters take on more responsibilities and caretaking roles when it comes to their parents, siblings and family units.

They tend to feel a much greater sense of obligation and pressure, with traits including leadership, rule-following and perfectionism.

Taylor Swift is the eldest child out of her and brother Austin Swift. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift ‘Ruin the Friendship’ meaning

‘Ruin The Friendship’ might be another one we’ll have to read the lyrics on before finding out what it means as there could be two potential meanings...

It could either be about the breakdown of a literal friendship or, like Demi Lovato’s song of the same name, it could refer to two friends who risk their friendship by starting a romantic relationship, unsure of whether it will work.

Taylor Swift 'Actually Romantic' meaning

'Actually Romantic' is probably exactly what you think it is. While TTPD does include some songs about Travis Kelce, The Life of a Showgirl is the first album that Taylor has written in full while in a relationship with him.

In 'So High School', Taylor lovingly declares that her relationship with Travis makes her feel like she's a teenager again and even drops in lyrics like, 'No one's ever had me, not like you', stating that their romance is nothing like she's ever experienced before.

Even the title alone – 'Actually Romantic' – gives off somewhat rom-com vibes. We can't wait to hear this one!

Is Taylor Swift's Actually Romantic about Travis Kelce? Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift 'Wi$h Li$t' meaning

Immediately, 'Wi$h Li$t' seems like it's going to be about money, wealth and material goods, right? Could it be a song about Taylor poking fun at the criticism she gets for her personal wealth?

Or maybe a song about how The Eras Tour generated so much money she was able to buy back her masters?

Taylor Swift 'Wood' meaning

Your guess is a good as ours with this one. This could literally mean anything so we're going to have to wait until the lyrics drop. But for the Folklore and Evermore third sister album truthers... Woodvale, anyone?

Some Swifties are already speculating that 'Wood' might be a sexual song, considering the slang meaning of the word. But again... until those lyrics drop, we won't know for sure.

Taylor Swift 'CANCELLED!' meaning

Now *this* is a Reputation coded song title, right?! As any Swiftie will tell you, the year before Taylor released Rep was tough one as people were hell bent on trying to cancel Taylor over the whole Kimye phone call saga with #TaylorSwiftIsCancelled trending on social media.

Reflecting on that situation in her TIME profile in 2024, Taylor described the whole thing as "a career death", adding: "Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me."

Back in September 2019, in an interview with Vogue, Taylor directly commented on the idea of 'cancellation' in the court of social media, saying: "A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote 'cancelled', is a very isolating experience. I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly.”

"When you say someone is cancelled, it's not a TV show. It's a human being. You're sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, k--- yourself," she added.

With the exclamation mark in the title, this song might even be delivered in a similar way to 'Slut!' where Taylor is poking fun and brushing off the idea and the harsh comments.

During the New Heights podcast, Travis called this song a "banger".

Taylor Swift's Reputation album was released after the internet 'cancelled' her over the Kim and Kanye phone call saga in 2016. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift 'Honey' meaning

Taylor has used the word 'Honey' frequently throughout her discography (it's actually used five times across five different tracks on Reputation).

As for the meaning of this particular song? Well, the word alone suggests it's a going to a be sweet bop. It definitely sounds like it's going to be a love song.

Taylor also has an unreleased song from 2003 called 'Honey Baby' that was included on her demo CDs when she was first starting out at the age of 14, but it's highly unlikely that it's the same song.

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' meaning

Ending on the title track, 'The Life of Showgirl' is already promising to be a show-stopping banger with vibes potentially similar to TTPD's 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'. This time with added Sabrina Carpenter!

Whether it'll be biographical, like 'ICDIWABH', or another one of Taylor's brilliant made up stories with new characters remains to be seen. We guess we'll find out as soon as it's released!

