Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl release time – here's what time the album comes out

2 October 2025, 16:22

What time does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl come out? Release time confirmed. Picture: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What time does Taylor Swift's album come out? The Life of a Showgirl album will be released on Friday 3rd October. Here's when it comes out in your country.

Swifties, it's time! Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is just hours away, but what time does the album come out? Here's exactly when it's released in your country.

The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor's 12th studio album and consists of 12 brand new songs – including the title track that features Sabrina Carpenter. Taylor has reunited with Reputation, 1989 and Red co-producers Max Martin and Shellback on the new record, and she recorded the entire thing while on The Eras Tour's European leg!

Taylor has already teased some lyrics at her Spotify fan pop up and they're already incredible.

So, for those wanting to be among the very first to listen when the album drops, here's exactly when The Life of a Showgirl comes out in your country.

What time does Taylor Swift's album drop?

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Taylor Swift

What time does The Life of a Showgirl come out?

Much like Taylor's previous album releases, The Life of a Showgirl will be released at midnight ET (00:00 AM ET), on Friday 3rd October. It will drop everywhere at once, which means it will become available to Swifties all over the world at the corresponding time in your country.

For fans in the UK, The Life of a Showgirl will drop at 5 AM BST – set your alarms early!

If you need clarification of the time in your timezone, here's a big ol' handy list...

Here's when The Life of a Showgirl is released in your country:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 2nd)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Thursday 2nd) (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM
  • Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 1:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM
  • China - 12:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)
  • Hong Kong - 12:00 PM
  • Singapore - 12:00 PM
  • Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 2:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 5:00 PM

For more timezones, find your exact release time here.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will be released on Friday October 3rd. Picture: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

The Life of a Showgirl track list and track lengths

There are twelve songs on The Life of a Showgirl and Taylor has already confirmed that there will be no 13th track, nor will there be a deluxe version of the album.

'Eldest Daughter' is the longest track at 4 minutes and 6 seconds, with the Sabrina Carpenter collaboration 'The Life of a Showgirl' following closely behind at 4:01.' Wood' is the shortest track at 2 minutes 30 seconds, with 'Actually Romantic' also coming in under the 3 minute mark at 2 minutes and 43 seconds. All the other songs are over 3 minutes long.

Here's the full track list, and track lengths for The Life of a Showgirl:

  1. 'The Fate of Ophelia' - 3:46
  2. 'Elizabeth Taylor' - 3:28
  3. 'Opalite' - 3:55
  4. 'Father Figure' - 3:32
  5. 'Eldest Daughter' - 4:06
  6. 'Ruin the Friendship' - 3:40
  7. 'Actually Romantic' - 2:43
  8. 'Wish List' - 3:27
  9. 'Wood' - 2:30
  10. 'Cancelled!' - 3:31
  11. 'Honey' - 3:01
  12. 'The Life of a Showgirl ft. Sabrina Carpenter' - 4:01

