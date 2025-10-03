Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Republic Records

By Sam Prance

In the vinyl and CD booklet of 'The Life of a Showgirl', Taylor Swift explains the meaning behind the album in a poem.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're wondering what inspired Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album, she explains it all in the prologue poem.

Longterm Swifties will already be well aware that Taylor Swift includes prologues in all of her physical album booklets. Taylor uses these prologues to open up about the meanings behind her projects and the context behind them. Most recently, The Tortured Poets Department include two introductory poems - one by Taylor and one by Stevie Nicks.

Now, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is officially out and fans are living for the prologue poem in the official vinyl.

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind The Life of a Showgirl’s album covers and photo shoots

What is Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl poem about?

The main edition of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl vinyls and CDs include an album booklet with the official The Life of a Showgirl prologue poem included in them. In the poem, Taylor appears to allude to her routine while on The Eras Tour and hints that she had a picture of her fiancé Travis Kelce on her mirror in her dressing room.

She writes: Coffee. Stretch. Piano keys. / Vocal warm ups in a locker room shower. / Eyelash glue. A photo of him on the mirror. / Sweat and vanilla perfume.

Addressing the stress and discipline that comes with performing, Taylor adds: Plan it out so it doesn't look planned / 10 different backup plans / If your red bottomed heel breaks / you will keep strutting / Balancing on the balls of your blistered feet / Know your exits. Shoulders back. Eyes up.

Taylor also references the dark side of fame and how she's drawn to the showgirl lifestyle in spite of its drawbacks.

She says: You would choose all of it again / No matter how the story ends / With the ugliest boos or the loveliest bouquet.

Check out Taylor's full The Life of a Showgirl prologue poem below.

Coffee. Stretch. Piano keys.

Vocal warm ups in a locker room shower.

Eyelash glue. A photo of him on the mirror.

Sweat and vanilla perfume.

The cracking of joints

and the distant beat of a drum.

The curtain call.

The monstrous thrill of it all.

Plan it out so it doesn't look planned

10 different backup plans

If your red bottomed heel breaks

you will keep strutting

Balancing on the balls of your blistered feet

Know your exits. Shoulders back. Eyes up.

Hit your marks. Your winks. Sparks.

Tell them a story like it's an intimate dinner party.

The looks on their wonderous faces

Their expressions like mood rings

Isn't it all so majestic? Of course it is

It's a lot of other things too Tonight all these lives converge here

The mosaics of laughter and cocktails of tears

Where fraternal souls sing identical things

And it's beautiful

It's rapturous

It is frightening It's worth everything it has cast you

And even at your darkest or drunketst,

You wouldn't say any different

Would you?

You would choose all of it again

No matter how the story ends

With the ugliest boos or the loveliest bouquet

They say that love is a choice you make every

single

day

And that is how love.

The life

of

A showgirl - Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl

All the different The Life of Showgirl vinyl variants include unique poems so be sure to check out yours to see how it differs to the main one.

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.