Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

3 October 2025, 08:23

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here
Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Republic Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

In the vinyl and CD booklet of 'The Life of a Showgirl', Taylor Swift explains the meaning behind the album in a poem.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're wondering what inspired Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album, she explains it all in the prologue poem.

Longterm Swifties will already be well aware that Taylor Swift includes prologues in all of her physical album booklets. Taylor uses these prologues to open up about the meanings behind her projects and the context behind them. Most recently, The Tortured Poets Department include two introductory poems - one by Taylor and one by Stevie Nicks.

Now, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is officially out and fans are living for the prologue poem in the official vinyl.

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind The Life of a Showgirl’s album covers and photo shoots

What is Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl poem about?

The main edition of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl vinyls and CDs include an album booklet with the official The Life of a Showgirl prologue poem included in them. In the poem, Taylor appears to allude to her routine while on The Eras Tour and hints that she had a picture of her fiancé Travis Kelce on her mirror in her dressing room.

She writes: Coffee. Stretch. Piano keys. / Vocal warm ups in a locker room shower. / Eyelash glue. A photo of him on the mirror. / Sweat and vanilla perfume.

Addressing the stress and discipline that comes with performing, Taylor adds: Plan it out so it doesn't look planned / 10 different backup plans / If your red bottomed heel breaks / you will keep strutting / Balancing on the balls of your blistered feet / Know your exits. Shoulders back. Eyes up.

Taylor also references the dark side of fame and how she's drawn to the showgirl lifestyle in spite of its drawbacks.

She says: You would choose all of it again / No matter how the story ends / With the ugliest boos or the loveliest bouquet.

Check out Taylor's full The Life of a Showgirl prologue poem below.

Coffee. Stretch. Piano keys.
Vocal warm ups in a locker room shower.
Eyelash glue. A photo of him on the mirror.
Sweat and vanilla perfume.
The cracking of joints
and the distant beat of a drum.
The curtain call.
The monstrous thrill of it all.
Plan it out so it doesn't look planned
10 different backup plans
If your red bottomed heel breaks
you will keep strutting
Balancing on the balls of your blistered feet
Know your exits. Shoulders back. Eyes up.
Hit your marks. Your winks. Sparks.
Tell them a story like it's an intimate dinner party.
The looks on their wonderous faces
Their expressions like mood rings
Isn't it all so majestic? Of course it is
It's a lot of other things too

Tonight all these lives converge here
The mosaics of laughter and cocktails of tears
Where fraternal souls sing identical things
And it's beautiful
It's rapturous
It is frightening

It's worth everything it has cast you
And even at your darkest or drunketst,
You wouldn't say any different
Would you?
You would choose all of it again
No matter how the story ends
With the ugliest boos or the loveliest bouquet
They say that love is a choice you make every
single
day
And that is how love.
The life
of
A showgirl

- Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl

All the different The Life of Showgirl vinyl variants include unique poems so be sure to check out yours to see how it differs to the main one.

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' about? The savage lyrics and meaning explained

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics include a reference to heartbreaking TTPD song 'The Prophecy'

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics and emotional hidden meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Scott Borchetta? The true meaning explained

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics

Exclusive
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

Exclusive
Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

Exclusive
JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

Exclusive
Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Exclusive
Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits