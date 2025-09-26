Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl confirmed as one of her shortest albums ever

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album length revealed as track list preview is confirmed. Picture: Taylor Swift/Republic Records

By Katie Louise Smith

The Life of a Showgirl track lengths and album runtime has been revealed. Here's where it ranks amongst Taylor's other albums.

We're now just days away from Taylor Swift's brand new era and while the songs themselves are being kept under lock and key until release day, the track lengths have been revealed.

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor's 12th studio album, is set for release on October 3rd. It's co-produced by Max Martin and Shellback, and consists 12 all-out pop bangers (according to Travis Kelce who has already claimed 'Opalite' as his fave.)

For those hoping Taylor might release more, it's not gonna happen – the superstar has already confirmed that there will be no track 13 or a deluxe version or bonus tracks.

Now, the track lengths and total album run time has been revealed and The Life of a Showgirl is set to be one of Taylor's shortest and most concise albums yet. Pop excellence is on its way!

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is 41 minutes and 40 seconds long. Picture: Taylor Swift

According to Spotify, Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl will clock in at 41 minutes and 40 seconds long, making it her shortest album since the standard version of her debut album 'Taylor Swift' which is 40 minutes and 28 seconds long.

The Life of a Showgirl consists of 12 tracks while the standard edition of 'Debut' had 11 songs. Explaining the sharp and concise album length, and why there will be no bonus tracks, Taylor revealed all while speaking on the New Heights podcast.

"With The Tortured Poets Department, I was like here is a data dump of everything I've thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here's 31 songs. This is 12," she said. "There's not a 13th, there's not other ones coming. This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time."

And for those wondering, here's where The Life of a Showgirl's length sits amongst Taylor's other albums from longest to shortest:

Red (Taylor's Version) - 130:26 The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology - 122:21 Fearless (Taylor's Version) 106:20 Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - 104:33 1989 (Taylor's Version) - 77:49 Midnights (3AM Edition) - 69:20 Evermore (Deluxe) - 68:58 Speak Now - 67:29 Folklore (Deluxe) - 67:00 Red - 65:09 The Tortured Poets Department - 65:08 Lover - 61:48 Taylor Swift (Deluxe) - 55:55 Reputation - 55:38 Fearless - 53:26 1989 - 48:41 Midnights - 44:02 The Life of a Showgirl - 41:40 Taylor Swift - 40:28

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl track lengths revealed. Picture: Spotify

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl track lengths revealed

The track lengths for The Life of a Showgirl are now showing on Spotify for those who have pre-saved the album.

'Eldest Daughter' is the longest track at 4 minutes and 6 seconds, with the Sabrina Carpenter collaboration 'The Life of a Showgirl' following closely behind at 4:01.

'Wood' is the shortest track at 2 minutes 30 seconds, with 'Actually Romantic' also coming in under the 3 minute mark at 2 minutes and 43 seconds. All the others are over 3 minutes long.

Here's the full list of track lengths for The Life of a Showgirl:

'The Fate of Ophelia' - 3:46 'Elizabeth Taylor' - 3:28 'Opalite' - 3:55 'Father Figure' - 3:32 'Eldest Daughter' - 4:06 'Ruin the Friendship' - 3:40 'Actually Romantic' - 2:43 'Wish List' - 3:27 'Wood' - 2:30 'Cancelled!' - 3:31 'Honey' - 3:01 'The Life of a Showgirl ft. Sabrina Carpenter' - 4:01

In the words of Sabby C, The Life of a Showgirl will truly be "short and sweet"! Which track have you claimed?

