Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl confirmed as one of her shortest albums ever

26 September 2025, 16:03

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album length revealed as track list preview is confirmed
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album length revealed as track list preview is confirmed. Picture: Taylor Swift/Republic Records
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The Life of a Showgirl track lengths and album runtime has been revealed. Here's where it ranks amongst Taylor's other albums.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We're now just days away from Taylor Swift's brand new era and while the songs themselves are being kept under lock and key until release day, the track lengths have been revealed.

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor's 12th studio album, is set for release on October 3rd. It's co-produced by Max Martin and Shellback, and consists 12 all-out pop bangers (according to Travis Kelce who has already claimed 'Opalite' as his fave.)

For those hoping Taylor might release more, it's not gonna happen – the superstar has already confirmed that there will be no track 13 or a deluxe version or bonus tracks.

Now, the track lengths and total album run time has been revealed and The Life of a Showgirl is set to be one of Taylor's shortest and most concise albums yet. Pop excellence is on its way!

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is 41 minutes and 40 seconds long
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is 41 minutes and 40 seconds long. Picture: Taylor Swift

According to Spotify, Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl will clock in at 41 minutes and 40 seconds long, making it her shortest album since the standard version of her debut album 'Taylor Swift' which is 40 minutes and 28 seconds long.

The Life of a Showgirl consists of 12 tracks while the standard edition of 'Debut' had 11 songs. Explaining the sharp and concise album length, and why there will be no bonus tracks, Taylor revealed all while speaking on the New Heights podcast.

"With The Tortured Poets Department, I was like here is a data dump of everything I've thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here's 31 songs. This is 12," she said. "There's not a 13th, there's not other ones coming. This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time."

And for those wondering, here's where The Life of a Showgirl's length sits amongst Taylor's other albums from longest to shortest:

  1. Red (Taylor's Version) - 130:26
  2. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology - 122:21
  3. Fearless (Taylor's Version) 106:20
  4. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - 104:33
  5. 1989 (Taylor's Version) - 77:49
  6. Midnights (3AM Edition) - 69:20
  7. Evermore (Deluxe) - 68:58
  8. Speak Now - 67:29
  9. Folklore (Deluxe) - 67:00
  10. Red - 65:09
  11. The Tortured Poets Department - 65:08
  12. Lover - 61:48
  13. Taylor Swift (Deluxe) - 55:55
  14. Reputation - 55:38
  15. Fearless - 53:26
  16. 1989 - 48:41
  17. Midnights - 44:02
  18. The Life of a Showgirl - 41:40
  19. Taylor Swift - 40:28
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl track lengths revealed
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl track lengths revealed. Picture: Spotify

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl track lengths revealed

The track lengths for The Life of a Showgirl are now showing on Spotify for those who have pre-saved the album.

'Eldest Daughter' is the longest track at 4 minutes and 6 seconds, with the Sabrina Carpenter collaboration 'The Life of a Showgirl' following closely behind at 4:01.

'Wood' is the shortest track at 2 minutes 30 seconds, with 'Actually Romantic' also coming in under the 3 minute mark at 2 minutes and 43 seconds. All the others are over 3 minutes long.

Here's the full list of track lengths for The Life of a Showgirl:

  1. 'The Fate of Ophelia' - 3:46
  2. 'Elizabeth Taylor' - 3:28
  3. 'Opalite' - 3:55
  4. 'Father Figure' - 3:32
  5. 'Eldest Daughter' - 4:06
  6. 'Ruin the Friendship' - 3:40
  7. 'Actually Romantic' - 2:43
  8. 'Wish List' - 3:27
  9. 'Wood' - 2:30
  10. 'Cancelled!' - 3:31
  11. 'Honey' - 3:01
  12. 'The Life of a Showgirl ft. Sabrina Carpenter' - 4:01

In the words of Sabby C, The Life of a Showgirl will truly be "short and sweet"! Which track have you claimed?

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster

Rebecca is on Married at First Sight UK

Meet MAFS UK bride Rebecca - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

TV & Film

Married at First Sight UK star Bailey and his daughter Bluebelle

Meet MAFS UK groom Bailey - Age, job, child, where he's from and height revealed

TV & Film

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

TV & Film

Steven, Divarni, Dean and Joe at the stag do and Holly at the dinner party.

When do the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start?

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

Exclusive
Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Exclusive
Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Lauren gives update on Harrison relationship

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Harry speaks on Dejon friendship after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Harry addresses Dejon fall out speculation

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits