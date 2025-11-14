Taylor Swift's heartfelt letter to Liam Payne goes up for auction

Taylor Swift's 2017 letter to Liam Payne is being auctioned. Picture: Alamy

By Lily Bell

A handwritten letter that Taylor Swift gave to Liam Payne at Capital's Jingle Bell ball in 2017 is being auctioned.

The night Liam Payne performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2017, Taylor Swift gave him a sweet handwritten letter to cheer him on as he pursued a solo music career. Now, eight years later, the original letter is going up for auction.

While neither Taylor nor Liam had spoken about their friendship publicly, their paths crossed numerous times. Many believed their friendship first started when she dated ex One Direction member Harry Styles in late 2012 to early 2013.

When Liam tragically passed away in October 2024, Taylor was reportedly "really sad", having 'come up with those boys'. A source shared that she had a lot of love for Liam.

Now, the original letter Taylor penned to Liam before their performances at #CapitalJBB eight years ago is being sold.

Liam Payne performed at the Jingle Bell Ball in 2017. Picture: Alamy

The letter dated "12.1.17” from Taylor, reads: “Liam, Long time no see! I’m so excited for you, you’re crushing it out there. I’m obsessed with ‘Bedroom Floor.’

"It’s so cool to see you from afar, I’m always cheering you on. Good luck tonight!”

At the time, Liam spoke about the gift Taylor sent him on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. "She actually sent me a lovely little hamper of a new Reputation gear," he told On Demand Entertainment before joking: "She's got very good right handwriting if she did write it."

Omega Auctions has announced the letter will be up for auction on December 2nd and is valued at £5,000-£10,000 ($6,500-$13,000). The buyer will not only receive the letter, but its original Nashville Tennessee printed envelope and custom 'T' wax seal.

The note was gifted by Liam to a “close associate” shortly after he received it, per the description on the auctioneer’s website.

A original handwritten letter from Taylor Swift to Liam Payne. Picture: Twitter

Recently, Louis Tomlinson addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion with Harry, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik after Liam's death. The star said: "Right now, I can’t foresee a time where I would actually feel comfortable doing that.

"Before Liam passed, I kind of always had it in the back of my mind. Like, ‘I’m sure we’ll do something, even if it’s just one big show.’ But now I’d be really surprised."

"I also kind of love that the last time that we were on stage together, Liam was there. That’s just so perfect," he added.

