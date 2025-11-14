Taylor Swift's heartfelt letter to Liam Payne goes up for auction

14 November 2025, 12:58

Taylor Swift pictured at the Grammy Awards 2025 and Liam Payne at a red carpet.
Taylor Swift's 2017 letter to Liam Payne is being auctioned. Picture: Alamy

By Lily Bell

A handwritten letter that Taylor Swift gave to Liam Payne at Capital's Jingle Bell ball in 2017 is being auctioned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The night Liam Payne performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2017, Taylor Swift gave him a sweet handwritten letter to cheer him on as he pursued a solo music career. Now, eight years later, the original letter is going up for auction.

While neither Taylor nor Liam had spoken about their friendship publicly, their paths crossed numerous times. Many believed their friendship first started when she dated ex One Direction member Harry Styles in late 2012 to early 2013.

When Liam tragically passed away in October 2024, Taylor was reportedly "really sad", having 'come up with those boys'. A source shared that she had a lot of love for Liam.

Now, the original letter Taylor penned to Liam before their performances at #CapitalJBB eight years ago is being sold.

Liam Payne pictured performing at Jingle Bell Ball.
Liam Payne performed at the Jingle Bell Ball in 2017. Picture: Alamy

The letter dated "12.1.17” from Taylor, reads: “Liam, Long time no see! I’m so excited for you, you’re crushing it out there. I’m obsessed with ‘Bedroom Floor.’

"It’s so cool to see you from afar, I’m always cheering you on. Good luck tonight!”

At the time, Liam spoke about the gift Taylor sent him on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. "She actually sent me a lovely little hamper of a new Reputation gear," he told On Demand Entertainment before joking: "She's got very good right handwriting if she did write it."

Omega Auctions has announced the letter will be up for auction on December 2nd and is valued at £5,000-£10,000 ($6,500-$13,000). The buyer will not only receive the letter, but its original Nashville Tennessee printed envelope and custom 'T' wax seal.

The note was gifted by Liam to a “close associate” shortly after he received it, per the description on the auctioneer’s website.

The original handwritten letter pictured from Taylor Swift to Liam Payne.
A original handwritten letter from Taylor Swift to Liam Payne. Picture: Twitter

Recently, Louis Tomlinson addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion with Harry, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik after Liam's death. The star said: "Right now, I can’t foresee a time where I would actually feel comfortable doing that.

"Before Liam passed, I kind of always had it in the back of my mind. Like, ‘I’m sure we’ll do something, even if it’s just one big show.’ But now I’d be really surprised."

"I also kind of love that the last time that we were on stage together, Liam was there. That’s just so perfect," he added.

Read more about One Direction here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Steven holding his phone and Nelly at a commitment ceremony printed screenshots of Steven's dating profile.

MAFS UK'S Steven makes shocking dating app confession during explosive final reunion

TV & Film

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

TV & Film

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

TV & Film

I'm A Celeb 2024 star Tulisa [left], Ant and Dec [right]

I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates made to "fight more" as bosses make game show "tougher"

TV & Film

Zayn in a selfie [left] and One Direction without Zayn in 2015 [right]

Has Zayn Malik actually rejoined One Direction?

Julia-Ruth looking confused and Joe taking a selfie.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Joe's matching tattoo and meaning revealed

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

Exclusive
'Glen Powell is an animal': Behind the scenes of The Running Man

EXCLUSIVE: 'Glen Powell is an animal' — Behind the scenes of The Running Man

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson teases upcoming project with Zayn Malik is "different" to what's been done before

Louis Tomlinson breaks silence on secret Netflix project with Zayn: 'There's not much like it'

Exclusive
MAFS UK's Sarah finally addresses Joe affair speculation

Exclusive: MAFS UK's Sarah breaks silence on Joe affair speculation

TV & Film

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson performs One Direction songs on tour – here's how he chooses which ones to sing

Louis Tomlinson explains why he won't sing certain One Direction songs on tour

Exclusive
Raye has revealed her stolen car with all her song writing books in was found

Exclusive: Raye reveals her stolen car with songwriting books in was found

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits