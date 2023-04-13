Taylor Swift Sends Fans Into Meltdown With Subtle Joe Alwyn Tribute

Fans have theories about Taylor's subtle nod. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/YouTube

By Capital FM

Fans are divided over Taylor Swift's subtle post-breakup tribute to Joe Alwyn.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's breakup sent the internet reeling when the news first emerged last week, amid claims that the split was 'amicable', fans think the pop star has sent a subtle nod to her ex.

The 'Midnights' songstress and her long-term boyfriend began dating in 2016, and over their six years together, the masses had fallen in love with their love story.

Taylor Swift Was Spotted Filming A New Music Video – But Which Song Is It For?

It's common knowledge among fans that Taylor wore a 'J' necklace to honour her previous partner, famously immortalised in the 'Call It What You Want' lyric: "I want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my neck."

Lo and behold, the musician has allegedly been spotted still sporting the famous piece of jewellery – a circular engraved Tiffany & Co. pendant – giving fans hope that maybe the rumours aren't true...

Taylor Swift attends Grammy Awards

Fans think Taylor is sending a message. Picture: Getty

The pop powerhouse and Conversations with Friends actor are both yet to explicitly confirm the split with a statement, which has left some wondering if it's absolutely true.

Taylor has undoubtedly been busy since the speculation first reached a fever pitch, she jetted off to Liverpool to film a new secret music video before quickly showing up in New York City – how does she do it?

She was seen attending a dinner with friends in the city on April 10, just two days after the news first swirled. Swift looked stunning as ever and wore a sleek Bardot-style bodysuit paired with bejewelled butterfly cut-out jeans that instantly sold out after the sighting.

Taylor famously always wore her 'J' necklace. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

HEAR ME OUT.

she didn't want to address the rumors, so she goes out for dinner WEARING THE NECKLACE SO PEOPLE WILL SHUT UP pic.twitter.com/gl9rEILcDe — julia 1 DAY🎞 (@dontblamejulia) April 11, 2023

But it was the iconic 'J' necklace that had everyone talking, although the paparazzi photos didn't get a close enough shot to confirm with certainty that it was the famous piece of jewellery.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts, one wrote: "okay, so taylor is never seen publicly unless on purpose and out of all the jewelry she owns she picked a necklace that looks sm like her J inital one? idk, maybe i am delusional but like… [sic]"

Me trying to figure out if Taylor swift is wearing her j initial necklace or not pic.twitter.com/D7mx51NBAZ — zoey (taylor’s version) (@t4ylorsliv) April 11, 2023

okay, so taylor is never seen publicly unless on purpose and out of all the jewelry she owns she picked a necklace that looks sm like her J inital one? idk, maybe i am delusional but like… — anna ♌︎ (@sunsapphics) April 11, 2023

Swifties trying to see what necklace Taylor is wearing pic.twitter.com/k9uJGWCcSL — Nichole ✨ Eras 5.26, 6.02, 6.04 (@blesstherain13) April 11, 2023

"HEAR ME OUT. She didn't want to address the rumors, so she goes out for dinner WEARING THE NECKLACE SO PEOPLE WILL SHUT UP [sic]," another user passionately theorised.

Not everyone is convinced if it's the same Joe Alwyn-inspired necklace, another wrote: "Me trying to figure out if Taylor swift is wearing her j initial necklace or not [sic]."

Fans may be divided for now but many predict that her choice of surprise acoustic songs during the next Eras Tour show will finally shed some light on the speculation...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital