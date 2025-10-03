Exclusive

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now. Picture: Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rewatch Taylor Swift's full interview with Capital Breakfast right here. Here's everything she revealed during the chat.

Missed Taylor Swift's exclusive interview on Capital Breakfast this morning? No worries, we've got you covered. You can now watch the full interview right now on Global Player.

To celebrate the release of her brand new album The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor spoke to Jordan North and Sian Welby about all things Showgirl. During the chat, Taylor explained the meanings behind 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite', spilled on her truly unbelievable schedule writing the album while on tour and gave a shout out to the UK and the British sense on humour.

On top of that, she also revealed her own fave song from the album, and confirmed Travis' too. Oh, and Jordan and Sian also gifted Taylor some pretty special gifts... who won the gift battle? We'll let you decide!

Click the image above to watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast now. Picture: Capital FM

On keeping The Life of a Showgirl a secret for so long:

"It's crazy to me to have like, to have to keep a secret for a very long time when you make an album. I'm big on secrecy. I'm big on like, surprising the fans and rolling it out a specific way. So I, you know, it's weird to be making an album you're so proud of, you're so obsessed with it, but you can't talk about it to really anybody. And it's this little secret you have and then all of a sudden it's out in the world and you guys are playing it for the entirety of the uk. I'm so excited."

On the meaning behind 'The Fate of Ophelia':

"It's all kind of a play on Ophelia from Hamlet, who was driven mad by love. And because of that, you know, she ends up like, being driven mad and drowning. And the play on it is like, you saved me from that fate. Right? You rescued me. Like, meeting someone and finding someone who took you away from that way that your life could have gone. So it's all very dramatic, obviously, cause it's me.

"Sometimes with songwriting, I'll use a specific language based on either the story I'm telling, the characters I'm singing about, or the kind of the subject matter at hand. So when you're dealing with Shakespeare, it's kind of fun to say things like, you know, 'I might have lingered in purgatory' or, you know, using kind of like, 'You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine' but then mixing the language with kind of more modern vernacular. Like, you know, like 'Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes' – that's much more like modern day.

"And then the bridge is me kind of like riffing off of like different plays on, not lyrics, lines from Hamlet, actually."

Taylor Swift was based in London during the Eras Tour and flew to Sweden to record The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Getty

On loving the UK and having London as her base during the Eras Tour's European leg:

"I mean, you guys are like, I was always based here, so I would, you know, when I wasn't going to Sweden, I would come to London. And you know, I love London, I love it here. I love England, I love like just getting to travel outside of where I was from to the places where most of my favourite writers wrote my favourite poems and things like that. And also it's just like, I think you guys are the coolest. I love your sense of humour – you guys are cool. Like the sarcasm, it's just– It's all good. And that's why so many of my friends and best friends or whatever are British. So, you know, surround myself with good people."

On writing the album during the Eras Tour European leg:

"And I was going from playing shows on this tour to Sweden, like, so that was that. I know it sounds like it was exhausting, but it's a different type of feeling. You get like, when you're on stage, three and a half hour show, it's physically exhausting. I needed to like stimulate my creative mind and my brain and make something that would kind of fuel the fatigue I was feeling at that point in the tour. 'Cause at that point we've been on tour for like two years."

On what she does when she's not working:

"When you're inspired to write, like for me, that's like the most fun possible. But I also just like, I just lay around so much. I lay around, I watch so much TV [...] Rotting..."

Taylor Swift explains the meaning behind 'Opalite'. Picture: Capital FM

On the meaning behind 'Opalite' – and that it's Travis Kelce's favourite song:

"Travis loves it [...] I think that's his favourite. He loves that one. That one was like, I kind of– Well, I have like favourite words, favourite phrases, things that I'll put in like an endless file of lyrics that I'm just constantly gonna like go and cherry pick from when I'm writing. And I had written down the word 'opalite' because I learned that it's actually a man-made opal. Like, opal can be man-made just like diamonds. And so Travis's birthstone is an opal. So it's like that. I've always fixated on that. I've always loved that stone and I thought it was a kind a cool metaphor that like, it's a man-made opal. And happiness can also be man made too."

On 'Wi$h Li$t' being her favourite song:

[After Jordan shared that 'Wi$h Li$t' was his favourite song from the album]: "That means the world to me. 'Cause that might be my favourite too [...] That makes me so happy. Thank you for saying that."

Taylor Swift talks about writing ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ while on tour in the UK

