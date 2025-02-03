Is Taylor Swift's Grammys red carpet 'T' outfit a spicy nod to Travis Kelce?

Is Taylor Swift's 'T' thigh chain a sexy nod to Travis Kelce? Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

I want to wear his initial on a chain round my thigh, or whatever Taylor Swift said.

What if she's written 'T' on her upper thigh?! Taylor Swift, a.k.a. The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department, has just sent the Swifties into meltdown after showing up on the 2025 Grammys red carpet in an absolutely stunning red dress... with a thigh chain.

Taylor put a spin on her own 'Guilty As Sin?' lyrics (What if he's written 'mine' on my upper thigh?) with the red and gold heart-detail thigh chain peaking out of her short dress on the carpet.

Of course, the 'T' could stand for Taylor's own name but fans are convinced that the look is a sweet (and maybe a little spicy) nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce who is unable to attend this year's ceremony with her.

The red look, the gold jewellery, the 'T'? Chiefs Kingdom's Most Valuable Princess definitely appears to be repping her man on the carpet!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate as Kansas City Chiefs make it to the 2025 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Who designed Taylor Swift's red Grammys dress?

Taylor is wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood dress at the 2025 Grammys. She previously wore custom designs by the fashion house on The Eras Tour during the TTPD section.

She's also been spotted out and about wearing several Westwood looks over the past year too.

Swifties have fallen in love with Taylor's short red Grammys dress and they're obsessed with the accessory details, including that 'T' thigh chain.

While most are convinced that the 'T' is for Travis, others have also joked that it stands for 'Tree' as in her PR mastermind and Swiftie fave Tree Paine or even 'Troy' as in High School Musical's Troy Bolton.

Taylor wearing red to support Travis Kelce and the T on her thigh? ❤️‍🔥 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/t7TOVPMTnl — ⱯSHLEY M✺Ɐ✺Y✺H✺E✺M✺ (@the13manuscript) February 3, 2025

Whoever the T is for... we're obsessed either way. Taylor may not have dropped a new Reputation (Taylor's Version) easter egg into our laps with the red carpet look, but she's definitely just inspired a brand new fashion trend with that thigh chain.

