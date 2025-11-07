Why Taylor Swift didn't get any Grammy nominations for the 2026 awards

7 November 2025, 17:25

What time does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl come out? Release time confirmed
What time does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl come out? Release time confirmed. Picture: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Despite breaking records with The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift is not nominated for any Grammys at 2026's ceremony for one specific reason.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and her brand new album The Life of a Showgirl are not amongst the 2026 Grammy nominations that were announced today (Nov 7) but don't worry, she hasn't been snubbed...

Back in August, Taylor announced the start of her brand new Showgirl era and dropped the new album in October. Since then, she's broken Adele's spectacular first week sales record in the US and set countless other records.

However, she will not be picking up any Grammy awards for The Life of Showgirl during the 2026 ceremony. Why? Well, the answer is pretty simple: Taylor did not release the album in time for it to be eligible at the 2026 Grammys.

Swifties will now just have to wait a bit longer to see whether Taylor's Showgirl makes it into the running for Album of the Year in 2027.

Why isn't Taylor Swift nominated for any Grammys in 2026?

Why didn't Taylor Swift get nominated for a Grammy?
Why didn't Taylor Swift get nominated for a Grammy? Picture: Taylor Swift

When did the Grammy's eligibility period end?

The eligibility period for the 2026 Grammys began on August 31st 2024 and ran all the way through to August 30th 2025.

That means any albums or songs released after that date will now only be eligible for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Taylor released The Life of a Showgirl in October 2025, which means she was just over one month shy of making the eligibility period for this year's nominations.

The 2026 Grammy's marks one of the rare years where Taylor is not up for any nominations—she received no noms in 2009, 2011 or 2017.

She has, however, been nominated a whopping 58 times and won 14. We'll just have to wait until next year to find out if she picks up any noms for TLOAS.

Taylor Swift explains how her song ‘Opalite’ is about Travis Kelce

When can The Life of a Showgirl be nominated at the Grammys?

Taylor will be able to submit everything from her The Life of Showgirl era for the 2027 Grammys.

If Taylor submits her music for the 2027 Grammys, she could still potentially be nominated in all the big categories such as Album of the Year, as well as the pop categories.

The eligibility period for the 2027 Grammys started on October 1st 2025 and will end on August 31st 2026. So if Taylor decides to drop more new music between now and then, there may be even more potential nominations to come.

Taylor Swift was nominated for six Grammys in 2025 but didn't win any of her categories
Taylor Swift was nominated for six Grammys in 2025 but didn't win any of her categories. Picture: Getty

