EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl
3 October 2025, 08:31 | Updated: 3 October 2025, 10:38
Taylor Swift has claimed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl – and it's so perfect.
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is finally out in the world and while we're all scrambling to decide which one we're claiming as our fave, Taylor herself has already chosen hers.
The Life of a Showgirl consists of 12 brand new songs, co-produced with Max Martin and Shellback. From love songs about Travis Kelce ('The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite') to another brand new entry into the Track 5 Hall of Fame ('Eldest Daughter').
But it's 'Wish List' that Taylor says she might love the most.
- Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics
- Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce
Right at the end of her interview with Capital Breakfast, our very own Jordan North played Taylor out with his personal favourite track from the album, 'Wish List'. And it turns out, that's taylor's fave song too!
Taylor excitedly said: "Oh, that means the world to me because that might be my favourite too! That makes me so happy, thank you for saying that."
In 'Wi$h Li$t', Taylor sings about wanting nothing else on her wish list except a simple life with Travis, with a couple of kids and a driveway with a basketball hoop.
And if you're wondering what Travis' favourite song on the album is? It's 'Opalite'. TASTE!
