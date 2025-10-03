Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

3 October 2025, 08:31 | Updated: 3 October 2025, 10:38

Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Taylor Swift, Capital FM
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift has claimed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl – and it's so perfect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is finally out in the world and while we're all scrambling to decide which one we're claiming as our fave, Taylor herself has already chosen hers.

The Life of a Showgirl consists of 12 brand new songs, co-produced with Max Martin and Shellback. From love songs about Travis Kelce ('The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite') to another brand new entry into the Track 5 Hall of Fame ('Eldest Daughter').

But it's 'Wish List' that Taylor says she might love the most.

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast in full on Global Player now.

Taylor Swift says 'Wish List' is her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift says 'Wish List' is her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Capital FM

Right at the end of her interview with Capital Breakfast, our very own Jordan North played Taylor out with his personal favourite track from the album, 'Wish List'. And it turns out, that's taylor's fave song too!

Taylor excitedly said: "Oh, that means the world to me because that might be my favourite too! That makes me so happy, thank you for saying that."

In 'Wi$h Li$t', Taylor sings about wanting nothing else on her wish list except a simple life with Travis, with a couple of kids and a driveway with a basketball hoop.

And if you're wondering what Travis' favourite song on the album is? It's 'Opalite'. TASTE!

We'll be playing 'The Life of a Showgirl' in full, live on air from 6pm, and we'll be delivering all the latest lyric deep dives, theories and Easter egg discoveries on the Capital website and Global Player all weekend.

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast in full on Global Player now.

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' about? The savage lyrics and meaning explained

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics include a reference to heartbreaking TTPD song 'The Prophecy'

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics and emotional hidden meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Scott Borchetta? The true meaning explained

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics

Exclusive
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

Exclusive
Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

Exclusive
JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

Exclusive
Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Exclusive
Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits