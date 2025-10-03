Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Taylor Swift, Capital FM

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift has claimed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl – and it's so perfect.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is finally out in the world and while we're all scrambling to decide which one we're claiming as our fave, Taylor herself has already chosen hers.

The Life of a Showgirl consists of 12 brand new songs, co-produced with Max Martin and Shellback. From love songs about Travis Kelce ('The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite') to another brand new entry into the Track 5 Hall of Fame ('Eldest Daughter').

But it's 'Wish List' that Taylor says she might love the most.

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast in full on Global Player now.

Taylor Swift says 'Wish List' is her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl. Picture: Capital FM

Right at the end of her interview with Capital Breakfast, our very own Jordan North played Taylor out with his personal favourite track from the album, 'Wish List'. And it turns out, that's taylor's fave song too!

Taylor excitedly said: "Oh, that means the world to me because that might be my favourite too! That makes me so happy, thank you for saying that."

In 'Wi$h Li$t', Taylor sings about wanting nothing else on her wish list except a simple life with Travis, with a couple of kids and a driveway with a basketball hoop.

And if you're wondering what Travis' favourite song on the album is? It's 'Opalite'. TASTE!

We'll be playing 'The Life of a Showgirl' in full, live on air from 6pm, and we'll be delivering all the latest lyric deep dives, theories and Easter egg discoveries on the Capital website and Global Player all weekend.

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast in full on Global Player now.

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.