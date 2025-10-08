Taylor Swift explains what 'Father Figure' is about following Olivia Rodrigo theories

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Olivia Rodrigo? The theory explained.

By Sam Prance

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Olivia Rodrigo? Here's what she's said about who inspired the song.

Taylor Swift has opened up about the real meaning behind her 'Father Figure' lyrics following Olivia Rodrigo rumours.

As soon as The Life of Showgirl came out, 'Father Figure' instantly became a fan favourite on the album. In the track, Taylor appears to sing from the perspective of her former label exec Scott Borchetta. Taylor opines: When I found you, you were young, wayward, lost in the cold / Pulled up to you in the Jag', turned your rags into gold.

However, another theory has taken over the internet and it all has to do with what Taylor's said about the song. Fans think that her 'Father Figure' lyrics were inspired by her relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. So, what is the truth?

Taylor Swift talks about writing ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ while on tour in the UK

In Taylor's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl cinema release, she included detailed videos of her discussing the true meaning behind each song on The Life of a Showgirl and her 'Father Figure' comments have left fans intrigued. Introducing 'Father Figure', Taylor said: "It’s got an interpolation of a partial line from a George Michael song in it."

Taylor then explained: "I always thought it could be cool to use the line, I'll be your father figure, as a creative writing prompt, and turn it into a story about power, and a story about a young ingénue and their mentor, and the way that that relationship can change over time, and betrayal and wit and cunning and cleverness, and strategy."

Taylor clarified: "I love that song because I can relate to both characters in certain parts of the song." In other words, Taylor confirms that it's not just about her being mentored by someone but also her mentoring other artists.

She continued: "So, it was really amazing reaching out to George Michaels' estate, to have the okay, and to keep them in the mix and keep them abreast of everything that was going on."

Taylor finished by saying: "I know how sacred songwriting is and it's really important to just make sure that you honour that when someone else has written something so brilliant."

Taylor Swift - Father Figure (Lyric Video)

So how does Olivia Rodrigo fit into all of this? Well, fans will already know that Olivia was a huge Swiftie when she put out her debut single 'drivers license' in 2021. Not only did Olivia regularly reference how much Taylor inspired her in interviews but Taylor also showed Olivia love on social media and the two finally met at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

Olivia even got permission from Taylor to interpolate 'New Year's Day' on her song '1 step forward, 3 steps back' on Sour. However, things seemed to turn sour between the stars when Taylor was retroactively added to the credits of Olivia's song 'déjà vu'. It came after Olivia told Rolling Stone that 'Cruel Summer' partly inspired the single.

In the wake of the credits controversy, Olivia and Taylor stopped interacting online and fans even believe that Olivia wrote her song 'the grudge' about her alleged fallout with Taylor. Olivia sings: I have nightmares each week about that Friday in May / One phone call from you and my entire world was changed.

Fans think Taylor's comments about interpolations are a purposeful dig at Olivia over the 'déjà vu' drama. One fan tweeted: "That woman is on camera saying with her full chest that she relates to being both the father figure and having a father figure obviously nodding to olivia."

Another wrote: "tay really addressing the olivia drama on father figure hold on…"

That woman is on camera saying with her full chest that she relates to being both the father figure and having a father figure obviously nodding to olivia but you freaks still want to be delusional — . (@shittymagazine) October 4, 2025

tay really addressing the olivia drama on father figure hold on… pic.twitter.com/sYLIA1A34K — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) October 4, 2025

While many lines in the song appear to reference Scott Borchetta directly, it's possible that other lines explicitly refer to Taylor's complex relationship with Olivia. Taylor sings: I showed you all the tricks of the trade / All I ask for is your loyalty, my dear protégé. and I was your father figure / You pulled the wrong trigger / This empire belongs to me.

As it stands, Taylor has never publicly addressed the credits drama but Olivia has spoken about it. Discussing the situation in an interview with Rolling Stone, Olivia said: "I was a little caught off guard. At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed."

She added: "It’s not something that I was super involved in. It was more team-on-team."

What do you think? Is 'Father Figure' about Olivia Rodrigo?

