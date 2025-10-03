Who are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Here's what Taylor Swift's said about the meaning behind her new 'Father Figure' lyrics.

I protect the family, leave it with me! Taylor Swift's wild 'Father Figure' lyrics are going viral but who are they about?

Ever since rumours first surfaced that Taylor Swift had sampled George Michael on her new song 'Father Figure', fans have been desperate to find out what it's about. George Michael's estate have since issued a statement praising the song: "When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists."

Now, 'Father Figure' is here and fans are convinced that Taylor is calling out her former boss Scott Borchetta on the song. So what is the truth? Here's a break down of the lyrics and everything that Taylor has said about the song.

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Scott Borchetta?

In 'Father Figure', Taylor seems to take on the persona of a music industry boss finding a new talent. She sings: When I found you you were young, wayward, lost in the cold / Pulled up to you in the Jag, turned your rags into gold.

Taylor then promises to protect the young ingenue in the chorus. She declares: I'll be your father figure, I drink that brown liquor / I can make deals with the devil because my d---'s bigger / This love is pure profit, just step into my office / I'd dry your tears with my sleeve, leave it with me / I protect the family, leave it with me.

Based on Taylor's own story, it appears that 'Father Figure' is about her former boss Scott Borchetta. Scott signed Taylor to Big Machine Records at the start of her career but their relationship notoriously turned sour when Scott refused to sell Taylor her masters and traded them with Scooter Braun instead.

Scott saw himself as Taylor's "father figure" but ultimately betrayed her in the end.

Taylor then flips 'Father Figure' in the final chorus. She becomes the father figure herself and points out that she's the one who outsmarted Scott in the end: I was your father figure, we drank that brown liquor / You made a deal with this devil, turns out my d---'s bigger / You want a fight you found it, I got the place around it.

Making clear who is in charge of her career and owns her work, Taylor ends by saying: This empire belongs to me, leave it with me.

As it stands, Taylor is yet to open up about the meaning behind the song. We'll update you if/when she does.

Taylor Swift - 'Father Figure' lyrics

VERSE 1

When I found you you were young, wayward, lost in the cold

Pulled up to you in the Jag, turned your rags into gold

The winding road leads to the chateau

You remind me of a younger me, I saw potential

CHORUS

I'll be your father figure, I drink that brown liquor

I can make deals with the devil because my d---'s bigger

This love is pure profit, just step into my office

I'd dry your tears with my sleeve, leave it with me

I protect the family, leave it with me

I protect the family

VERSE 2

I pay the cheque before it kisses the mahogany grain

Said they want to see you rise, they don't want you to reign

I showed you all the tricks of the trade

All I ask you for is your loyalty, my dear protégée

CHORUS

I'll be your father figure, I drink that brown liquor

I can make deals with the devil because my d---'s bigger

This love is pure profit, just step into my office

They'll know your name in the streets, leave it with me

I protect the family

BRIDGE

I saw a change in you

My dear boy, they don't make loyalty like they used to

Your thoughtless ambition, sparked the ignition

On foolish decisions which led to misguided visions

Led to fulfil your dreams, you had to get rid of me

I protect the family

CHORUS

I was your father figure, we drank that brown liquor

You made a deal with this devil, turns out my d---'s bigger

You want a fight you found it, I got the place around it

You'll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you're drowning

Who's on the mantle, who covered up your scandals

Mistake your kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled

I was your father figure, you pulled the wrong trigger

This empire belongs to me, leave it with me

I protect the family, leave it with me

I protect the family, leave it with me

OUTRO

You know you remind me of a younger me, I saw potential

