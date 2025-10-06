Taylor Swift drops major Travis Kelce easter egg in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video

Taylor Swift drops major Travis Kelce easter egg in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video. Picture: Republic Records, Gotham/GC Images

By Sam Prance

Here's what the Travis Kelce easter egg in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video actually references.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to easter eggs and 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video contains a massive Travis Kelce one.

The wait is over. After initially releasing her 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video in cinemas, Taylor Swift has now put the visual on YouTube and fans are already calling it one of her best ever. Not only does Taylor recreate Sir John Everett Millais' actual Ophelia painting but she also dons a variety of looks and performs her very own showgirl routine.

On top of that, Swifties have spotted that there's a major nod to Taylor's fiancé Travis Kelce hidden in the video and the meaning behind it is equally adorable and hilarious. Scroll down to find out what the Travis easter egg is.

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia (Official Music Video)

In the video, Taylor switches from her original Ophelia style getup into a showgirl outfit and we see her go backstage with her Eras Tour dancers also all dressed up as showgirls. Together with Taylor, they perform a dance routine in their dressing room and fans have spotted that one of the mirrors contains a photograph of Travis.

Sweet right? However, if you look closely it's a screenshot from a viral clip of a young Travis playing 'Kill, Marry, Kiss' in a past interview. In the now infamous video, Travis is asked to choose between Taylor, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande. He picks Taylor to kiss, Katy to marry and Ariana to hypothetically kill.

Taylor has since referenced this video explicitly in her 'So High School' lyrics 'Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It's just a game, but really (Really) / I'm bettin' on all three for us two. However, Taylor's 'The Fate of Ophelia' easter egg acts as a funny way of lovingly roasting/nodding to her fiancé again.

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "help is the photo from his marry kiss or kill interview".

help is the photo from his marry kiss or kill interview 😭 https://t.co/lPb2dNPLRP pic.twitter.com/zJsvgPmNGg — ariana ♫❤️‍🔥 (@tscrazier) October 4, 2025

Taylor actually references the Travis easter egg in her The Life of a Showgirl prologue poem. Describing how she gets ready for the stage, Taylor writes: "Vocal warm ups in a locker room shower. / Eyelash glue. A photo of him on the mirror / Sweat and vanilla perfume."

It isn't just Travis who appears on Taylor's mirrors in the music video either. Fans have also spotted that there are photos of Taylor's late grandmother 'Majorie'. Travis and Majorie coincidentally share a birthday (October 5th).

If that weren't enough Travis' original Marry, Kiss or Kill interview was published exactly nine years before Taylor released The Life of a Showgirl (October 3rd, 2016). Her mind!

today being both marjorie and travis' birthday and both their pics are on her mirror 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/53VQ2vJqFw — . (@thequarterbIack) October 6, 2025

🎥 | A photo of Travis appears on the mirror in “The Fate of Ophelia” music video — this is mentioned in poem two



“A photo of him on the mirror.” pic.twitter.com/MNrF5oNBO3 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 6, 2025

What do you think? Did you spot the easter egg?

