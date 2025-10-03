Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics meaning and Travis Kelce references explained

Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia lyrics are all about Travis Kelce. Picture: Taylor Swift

By Katie Louise Smith

Is The Fate of Ophelia about Travis Kelce? Here's the full breakdown of the lyrics and what happened to the tragic Shakespearean character.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' is the latest addition into the 'Song About Travis Kelce' Hall of Fame but what does it actually mean? Who is Ophelia and what was her fate? We're here to break the entire song down for you.

'The Fate of Ophelia' is the opening track on Taylor's brand new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', and it references the tragic character from Hamlet.

The song is all about how Travis Kelce 'saved' Taylor from the metaphorical fate of Ophelia, who was driven mad by love. The lyrics reference Travis' bold declarations on the New Heights podcast, and weaves between Shakespearean and modern phrasing (Swift or Shakespeare has truly gone to a new level!)

Here's a full breakdown of 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics, with all the Travis references explained.

Is Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' about Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' is about Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Right at the top of the album, Taylor wastes no time in referencing how her relationship with Travis Kelce started when he publicly called her out for not being able to meet her and give her his phone number after he saw The Eras Tour: I heard you calling on the megaphone / You wanna see me all alone.

The lyrics then reference the fact that Taylor was seemingly ready to give up on love, but Travis' comments pulled her out of the colourless era she was in: And if you'd never come for me / I might've drowned in the melancholy.

She then directly references Ophelia's death from Hamlet, in which the character was driven so mad by love that she ended up drowning. Giving Travis credit for "saving" her heart from a metaphorically similar fate, Taylor sings: Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia.

Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia are about how Travis "saved" her from metaphorically being driven mad by love. Picture: Getty

In the chorus, Taylor makes things more literal, switching from Shakespearean cues to modern ones, and lists off some clear Travis references that fans will immediately clock.

Keep it one hundrеd is a nod to their own signature numbers, 13 + 87, adding up to 100. Travis also sneakily referenced this lyric in an Instagram post, and Taylor even said it during her New Heights interview.

She then sings, Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes, paying clear homage to Travis' Kansas City Chiefs.

We'll be playing 'The Life of a Showgirl' in full, live on air from 6pm, and we'll be delivering all the latest lyric deep dives, theories and Easter egg discoveries on the Capital website and Global Player all weekend.

Taylor Swift references her and Travis' signature numbers in 'The Fate of Ophelia'. Picture: Taylor Swift via Instagram

Taylor Swift – 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

[Verse 1]

I heard you calling on the megaphone

You wanna see me all alone

As legend has it you are quite the pyro

You light the match to watch it blow

[Pre-Chorus]

And if you'd never come for me

I might've drowned in the melancholy

I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I

Right before you lit my sky up

[Chorus]

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundrеd on the land, the sea, thе sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been, 'cause now you’re mine

It’s 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

[Verse 2]

The eldest daughter of a nobleman

Ophelia lived in fantasy

But love was a cold bed full of scorpions

The venom stole her sanity

[Pre-Chorus]

And if you'd never come for me

I might've lingered in purgatory

You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine

Pulling me into the fire

[Chorus]

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been, 'cause now you’re mine

It’s 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

[Bridge]

'Tis locked inside my memory

And only you posses the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

Locked inside my memory

And only you posses the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

[Chorus]

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been, 'cause now you’re mine

It’s 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

[Outro]

You saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.