Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

3 October 2025, 08:09 | Updated: 3 October 2025, 08:19

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics. Picture: Capital, Republic Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about how Shakespeare inspired the song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Swifties assemble! Taylor Swift has opened up about the romantic meaning behind her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics in an exclusive interview with Capital Breakfast.

As soon as The Life of a Showgirl superstar confirmed that she was releasing a song called 'The Fate of Ophelia', fans were desperate to find out exactly what the song is about. Taylor is no stranger to being inspired by William Shakespeare ('Love Story', anyone?) and Ophelia, in case you didn't know, is the tragic love interest in Hamlet.

Now, Taylor has confirmed exactly how Hamlet inspired the song and explained how the lyrics directly reference one of Shakespeare's greatest works.

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast in full on Global Player now.

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind The Life of a Showgirl’s album covers and photo shoots

Speaking to Capital Breakfast's Jordan North and Sian Welby about the song, Taylor said: "It's all kind of a play on Ophelia from Hamlet who was driven mad by love. Because of that, she ends up drowning.

"The play on it is like, 'You saved me from that fate.' Right? You rescued me. Like meeting someone and finding someone who took you away from that way that your life could have gone."

Pretty romantic, right? Just like 'Love Story', Taylor is taking a Shakespearean tragedy and giving it her own Swiftian spin. While Taylor didn't directly say who that person is, it's pretty clear that it's about her fiancé Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' appears to be about her finding love with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' appears to be about her finding love with Travis Kelce. Picture: Taylor Swift via Instagram

Discussing the song further, Taylor added: "So it's all very dramatic, obviously, cause it's me. Sometimes with songwriting, I'll use specific language based on either the story I'm telling, the characters I'm singing about or the kind of the subject matter at hand."

She continued: "When you're dealing with Shakespeare, it's kind of fun to say things like, 'I might have lingered in purgatory'. Or using kind of like 'You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine'.

"But then mixing the language with kind of more modern vernacular. Like, you know, like 'Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes'. Like that's much more like modern day."

"And then the bridge is me kind of like riffing off of like different lines from Hamlet," she added.

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview with Capital Breakfast's Jordan and Sian on Global Player NOW
Watch Taylor Swift's full interview with Capital Breakfast's Jordan and Sian on Global Player NOW. Picture: Capital

Elsewhere, Taylor discussed how incredible it was to finally hear 'The Fate of Ophelia' on the radio. She told Jordan and Sian: "I'm big on secrecy. I'm big on surprising the fans and rolling it out in a specific way. So it's weird to be making an album you're so proud of, you're so obsessed with it, but you can't talk about it to really anybody."

She continued: "And it's this little secret you have and then all of a sudden it's out in the world and you guys are playing it for the entirety of the UK. I'm so excited."

We'll be playing 'The Life of a Showgirl' in full, live on air from 6pm, and we'll be delivering all the latest lyric deep dives, theories and Easter egg discoveries on the Capital website and Global Player all weekend.

Watch Taylor Swift's interview on Capital Breakfast in full on Global Player now.

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' about? The savage lyrics and meaning explained

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics include a reference to heartbreaking TTPD song 'The Prophecy'

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics and emotional hidden meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Scott Borchetta? The true meaning explained

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics

Exclusive
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Exclusive
Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

Exclusive
JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

Exclusive
Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Exclusive
Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits