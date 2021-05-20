Taylor Swift Fans Serenade Her From Rooftop After Spotting Her Penthouse Lights On

Taylor Swift fans gave her an extra AF performance after singing to her from a rooftop. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift fans have gone to an extreme level to show their idol just how much they love her after serenading her from a distance.

Taylor Swift is known to have some die-hard fans and some Swifties have recently upped their game by showing affection to the star in a very unique way.

Five fans of the ‘Folklore’ songstress, who live in Nashville, spotted Tay’s penthouse lights were on in her apartment, so they did what any of us would do - they serenaded her.

In an attempt to really get Taylor’s attention, the group of friends even went up to the rooftop of a car park just to elevate themselves that extra bit.

Once they were up there, the pals serenaded their idol with Rick Astley’s 1980s hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ while dancing in unison, and honestly, we’ve never seen dedication like this!

Taylor Swift fans were cracking in the comments of the video. Picture: TikTok

How do we know all of this? They filmed it and uploaded it onto TikTok, where the video became viral!

The caption read: “My friends and I noticed the lights were on in Taylor Swift’s penthouse in Nashville, so we serenaded her from the top of the parking garage.”

The TikTok user - @autumn.brea53 - added: “If u saw us Taylor… I hope u enjoyed the show. Also this was like a month ago, no idea if she was actually there, BUT it was fun to do [sic].”

It wasn’t long before the video circulated on the app, with the clip raking in over 83,000 likes in just a matter of days!

Taylor Swift fans serenaded her from a car park rooftop. Picture: PA

The comments were just as hilarious as the video, with one person writing: “Taylor watching in her pyjamas eating ramen.”

Another floated the thought that Tay may have not even been home herself, but instead, it could’ve been someone who worked for her, as a second added: “Taylor’s cleaning lady [dancing emoji].”

Others pointed out that Tay was actually in London recently, where her boyfriend Joe Alwyn lives, as another fan shared: “Taylor seeing this TikTok from her flat in London, wondering why the lights are on in her empty Nashville penthouse.”

At this point, we’re just glad we saw it, even if Tay didn’t!

