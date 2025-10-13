Taylor Swift confirms six-episode Eras Tour docuseries coming to Disney+

13 October 2025, 15:04

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary will be released in December
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary will be released in December. Picture: Getty
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift's six-part The End of an Era documentary will reveal all the behind-the-scenes moments from The Eras Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After years of speculation, Taylor Swift has finally confirmed that an Eras Tour documentary is coming to Disney+.

The End of an Era will consist of six episodes and will be released on December 12th 2025.

In a social media post confirming the news, Taylor wrote: "It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down."

Alongside the docuseries, the final Eras Tour show in Vancouver, Canada has also been filmed in its entirety which means fans will now get to relive The Tortured Poets Department set.

Here's all the details you need to know about Taylor's Eras Tour docuseries.

Taylor Swift announces Eras tour documentary

When does Taylor Swift's Eras Tour docuseries come out on Disney Plus?

The End of an Era, which will be a six-episode (!) docuseries, will be released on December 12th 2025.

The first two episodes will premiere on that day, with the other four episodes dropping in the following weeks.

Here's the full release schedule for Taylor Swift's documentary series:

  • Episodes 1 + 2 - December 12th
  • Episodes 3 + 4 - December 19th
  • Episodes 5 + 6 - December 26th

At the same time the first two episodes drop, Taylor will also release The Eras Tour | The Final Show which is the entirety of the final Vancouver show complete with the Tortured Poets Department segment which does not feature in The Eras Tour Film.

Alongside the TTPD set, the surprise songs performed at the final show were: 'A Place In This World/New Romantics' and 'Long Live/New Year's Day/The Manuscript'.

Taylor Swift's documentary reveals moment Travis Kelce rehearsed carrying her on stage
Taylor Swift's documentary reveals moment Travis Kelce rehearsed carrying her on stage. Picture: Disney+

What will be in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary?

Based on the trailer, fans will get an exclusive and intimate look at how Taylor and her team crafted and executed the Eras Tour.

In a voice over, Taylor says: "People like to talk about phenomenons, almost as if it was pieces falling into place, as if it just happened. The Eras Tour wasn't when all the pieces fell into place, this tour was just when everyone single one of us who had done so much work, pushing inch by inch, to where we all clicked together.

"We have broken every single record you can break with this tour," she continued. "The only thing left is to close the book."

Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Welch, Gracie Abrams and Ed Sheeran feature in the trailer, as well as loads of rehearsal footage, Taylor recording new music and a behind-the-scenes look at Travis Kelce rehearsing the way he carried Taylor on stage at Wembley.

At the end of the trailer, Taylor shares a glimpse of her night after performing on stage for three hours. Explaining how she's unable to sleep due to the adrenaline, she runs a bath, makes plans to watch TV and hand sign around 2000 CDs hoping that it'll burn off her energy.

Read all the latest Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS 2025 cast pictured together.

MAFS UK cast ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

TV & Film

Maeve pictured in 2019 and MAFS promo image.

MAFS UK's Maeve looks completely unrecognisable in old pictures

TV & Film

What are Taylor Swift's Wood lyrics about and what do they mean?

What does 'Ah-matized' mean? Taylor Swift's sexual Wood lyrics explained

Bridgerton season 4 will be released in two parts on January 29th and February 26th

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

TV & Film

Feel Yourself Friday on Capital

Capital Breakfast’s Feel Yourself Friday

Reiss MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with ex Dani Imbert.

MAFS UK's Reiss 'dumped' TOWIE star to go on show

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

Exclusive
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Exclusive
Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Exclusive
Taylor Swift was based in London during the Eras Tour's European leg and flew to Sweden to record 'The Life of a Showgirl'

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift gushes over the UK and how it inspired 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

Exclusive
Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits