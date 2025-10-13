Taylor Swift confirms six-episode Eras Tour docuseries coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary will be released in December. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift's six-part The End of an Era documentary will reveal all the behind-the-scenes moments from The Eras Tour.

After years of speculation, Taylor Swift has finally confirmed that an Eras Tour documentary is coming to Disney+.

The End of an Era will consist of six episodes and will be released on December 12th 2025.

In a social media post confirming the news, Taylor wrote: "It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down."

Alongside the docuseries, the final Eras Tour show in Vancouver, Canada has also been filmed in its entirety which means fans will now get to relive The Tortured Poets Department set.

Here's all the details you need to know about Taylor's Eras Tour docuseries.

Taylor Swift announces Eras tour documentary

When does Taylor Swift's Eras Tour docuseries come out on Disney Plus?

The End of an Era, which will be a six-episode (!) docuseries, will be released on December 12th 2025.

The first two episodes will premiere on that day, with the other four episodes dropping in the following weeks.

Here's the full release schedule for Taylor Swift's documentary series:

Episodes 1 + 2 - December 12th

Episodes 3 + 4 - December 19th

Episodes 5 + 6 - December 26th

At the same time the first two episodes drop, Taylor will also release The Eras Tour | The Final Show which is the entirety of the final Vancouver show complete with the Tortured Poets Department segment which does not feature in The Eras Tour Film.

Alongside the TTPD set, the surprise songs performed at the final show were: 'A Place In This World/New Romantics' and 'Long Live/New Year's Day/The Manuscript'.

Taylor Swift's documentary reveals moment Travis Kelce rehearsed carrying her on stage. Picture: Disney+

What will be in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary?

Based on the trailer, fans will get an exclusive and intimate look at how Taylor and her team crafted and executed the Eras Tour.

In a voice over, Taylor says: "People like to talk about phenomenons, almost as if it was pieces falling into place, as if it just happened. The Eras Tour wasn't when all the pieces fell into place, this tour was just when everyone single one of us who had done so much work, pushing inch by inch, to where we all clicked together.

"We have broken every single record you can break with this tour," she continued. "The only thing left is to close the book."

Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Welch, Gracie Abrams and Ed Sheeran feature in the trailer, as well as loads of rehearsal footage, Taylor recording new music and a behind-the-scenes look at Travis Kelce rehearsing the way he carried Taylor on stage at Wembley.

At the end of the trailer, Taylor shares a glimpse of her night after performing on stage for three hours. Explaining how she's unable to sleep due to the adrenaline, she runs a bath, makes plans to watch TV and hand sign around 2000 CDs hoping that it'll burn off her energy.

