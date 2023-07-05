Did Taylor Swift Just Accidentally Confirm An 'Enchanted' Music Video?

Has Taylor Swift made an 'Enchanted' music video? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Is Taylor Swift dropping an 'Enchanted' music video with the release of 'Speak Now (Taylor's version)'.

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' renaissance is nearly here and we're all on the edge of our seats waiting to see what this returning era has in store for us!

The 33-year-old songstress has been slaving away on her re-releases, she hasn't even taken a break from the process whilst on her record-breaking Eras Tour!

'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' will land on Friday, July 7, but what singles and music videos does the mastermind have line up for us?

Fans were sent into a tailspin when Taylor's official YouTube channel showed a premiere for an upcoming video titled 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version) (Official Music Video)'.

Taylor Swift performs in the heavy rain for her fans

Taylor could be releasing 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version)'. Picture: Getty

The video was promptly taken down leading everyone to believe it was an accidental early upload for the lead single, a message on the channel read: 'The uploader has removed this video'.

The rumoured single remained an album cut during the original 'Speak Now' era of 2010, the pop star released 'Mine', 'Back To December', 'Mean', 'The Story Of Us', 'Sparks Fly' and finally 'Ours' as promotional tracks.

'Enchanted' never received a music video but was featured in a series of Taylor's 'Wonderstruck' perfume adverts that can still be viewed on her YouTube, the product was named after a lyric from the song in question: "I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home."

🚨 | A premiere music video for ‘Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)’ popped up in @taylorswift13’s YouTube channel, but was removed immediately. pic.twitter.com/RJNxSESVGI — Pop Crave (@PosCrave) July 4, 2023

Fans think 'Enchanted' is the lead single from the re-recording. Picture: Getty

The ballad started to have a resurgence in popularity last year when it became a trending sound on TikTok and it went on to be the only song from 'Speak Now' to be included in the official Eras Tour setlist.

Rumours have long been flying that Taylor would be re-releasing her third album and it's finally getting its moments following the first two re-recordings; 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

Many believe that the 'Midnights' songstress may release the music video on the same day the album drops – so the mystery could be solved by July 7!

