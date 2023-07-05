Did Taylor Swift Just Accidentally Confirm An 'Enchanted' Music Video?

5 July 2023, 11:54

Has Taylor Swift made an 'Enchanted' music video?
Has Taylor Swift made an 'Enchanted' music video? Picture: Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Savannah Roberts

Is Taylor Swift dropping an 'Enchanted' music video with the release of 'Speak Now (Taylor's version)'.

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' renaissance is nearly here and we're all on the edge of our seats waiting to see what this returning era has in store for us!

The 33-year-old songstress has been slaving away on her re-releases, she hasn't even taken a break from the process whilst on her record-breaking Eras Tour!

The History Of 'Dear John': Taylor Swift's Most Famous Deep Cut

'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' will land on Friday, July 7, but what singles and music videos does the mastermind have line up for us?

Fans were sent into a tailspin when Taylor's official YouTube channel showed a premiere for an upcoming video titled 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version) (Official Music Video)'.

Taylor Swift performs in the heavy rain for her fans

Taylor could be releasing 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor could be releasing 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version)'. Picture: Getty

The video was promptly taken down leading everyone to believe it was an accidental early upload for the lead single, a message on the channel read: 'The uploader has removed this video'.

The rumoured single remained an album cut during the original 'Speak Now' era of 2010, the pop star released 'Mine', 'Back To December', 'Mean', 'The Story Of Us', 'Sparks Fly' and finally 'Ours' as promotional tracks.

'Enchanted' never received a music video but was featured in a series of Taylor's 'Wonderstruck' perfume adverts that can still be viewed on her YouTube, the product was named after a lyric from the song in question: "I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home."

Fans think 'Enchanted' is the lead single from the re-recording
Fans think 'Enchanted' is the lead single from the re-recording. Picture: Getty

The ballad started to have a resurgence in popularity last year when it became a trending sound on TikTok and it went on to be the only song from 'Speak Now' to be included in the official Eras Tour setlist.

Rumours have long been flying that Taylor would be re-releasing her third album and it's finally getting its moments following the first two re-recordings; 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

Many believe that the 'Midnights' songstress may release the music video on the same day the album drops – so the mystery could be solved by July 7!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Love Island's Ron and Lana have apparently broken up after 3 months together

Lana Jenkins And Ron Hall 'Split' Three Months After Love Island

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Features

A closer look at Margot Robbie's Barbie outfits

Margot Robbie’s Barbie Outfits & Dreamiest Barbiecore Looks That Have Us In A Chokehold

Features

Margot Robbie has starred in a number of huge movies

Margot Robbie Fact File: Everything You Need To Know About The Barbie Actress

The lowdown on the Red, White & Royal Blue movie

The ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Movie Is The Talk Of The Internet: Here’s What You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star