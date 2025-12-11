Taylor Swift documentary release time and exactly when it comes out on Disney+

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out on Disney Plus? Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, Disney+

By Katie Louise Smith

When does Taylor Swift's documentary come out on Disney+? Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

It truly is the end of an Era, and Taylor Swift is giving one last look behind the curtain of her show-stopping Eras Tour. But what time does it come out on Disney+?

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era is a six-part documentary series that will give Swifties a detailed look of how Taylor and her team put that spectacular show together, how they chose the songs (and surprise songs!), rehearsed those incredible sections and more.

The documentary also features the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch and those who joined Taylor on stage during the show. And, of course, Taylor's family including fiancé Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era will be released on Disney+ worldwide on Friday December 12th at midnight PT. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Here's everything you need to know abut the release time and episode schedule...

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out on Disney+?

Taylor Swift Disney+ documentary release time and schedule. Picture: Disney+

Taylor Swift The End of an Era release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Swifties might be used to getting new music at midnight Eastern time but things will be different for her documentary series. The first two episodes will be released on Friday December 12th at midnight Pacific time, so make sure you set your alarms!

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era episodes 1 + 2 will be released on Friday December 12th at midnight PT.

The release time for the remaining four episodes will be exactly the same. Scroll down to see the full release schedule.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Travis Kelce features in Taylor Swift's Eras tour documentary. Picture: Disney+

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era release schedule: When do new episodes come out?

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era will have six episodes in total which will be released in three separate batches on Disney+.

From now until December 26th, two brand new episodes of the documentary will be released every Friday. Here’s a quick episode schedule to help you remember when they're dropping:

December 12th: Episodes 1 + 2

Episodes 1 + 2 December 19th: Episodes 3 + 4

Episodes 3 + 4 December 26th: Episodes 5 + 6

Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' will take fans behind-the-scenes of the Eras Tour. Picture: Disney+

Where can you watch Taylor Swift: The End of an Era documentary?

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era will be dropping on Disney+ first and foremost. If you're subscribed to Disney+, you'll be able to watch each new episode as soon as it drops on the platform.

If you don't have Disney+, you're in luck. The first episode of Taylor Swift: The End of an Era will also air on ABC on Friday December 12th at 8PM and will be followed by the first hour of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show.

However, the remaining five will only be able to watch on Disney+ so if you're able to get a subscription, we'd highly recommend it!

Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift - The End of an Era

