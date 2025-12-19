Here's what time Taylor Swift documentary episodes 3 and 4 come out on Disney+

19 December 2025, 01:08

When do the next episodes of Taylor Swift's documentary come out on Disney+? Here's what time episodes 3 and 4 will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Ready for the next two episodes of Taylor Swift's documentary? Episodes 3 and 4 are set to drop tonight but what time do they come out on Disney+?

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era opened with a peak behind the curtain of Taylor's European leg and the final London shows, which happened after the terrifying foiled terror plot in Austria and the devastating attack on young children in Southport.

Viewers also saw Taylor reunite with Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch on stage and there's still appearances from Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and fiancé Travis Kelce to come.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era episodes 3 and 4 will be released on Disney+ worldwide on Friday December 19th at midnight PT. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Here's everything you need to know abut the release time and episode schedule...

Swifties might be used to getting new music at midnight Eastern time but things will be different for her documentary series. The next two episodes will be released on Friday December 19th at midnight Pacific time, so make sure you set your alarms!

  • Taylor Swift: The End of an Era episodes 3 + 4 will be released on Friday December 19th at midnight PT.

The release time for the remaining two episodes will be exactly the same. Scroll down to see the full release schedule.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
  • Singapore - 4:00 PM
  • Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era release schedule: When do new episodes come out?

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era will have six episodes in total which will be released in three separate batches on Disney+.

Ahead of episodes 3 and 4, Taylor announced that she'd be releasing the final two episodes earlier than scheduled. Episodes 5 and 6 will now be released on December 23rd.

Here’s a quick episode schedule to help you remember when they're dropping:

  • December 12th: Episodes 1 + 2
  • December 19th: Episodes 3 + 4
  • December 23rd: Episodes 5 + 6

Where can you watch Taylor Swift: The End of an Era documentary?

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era will be dropping on Disney+ first and foremost. If you're subscribed to Disney+, you'll be able to watch each new episode as soon as it drops on the platform.

Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift - The End of an Era

