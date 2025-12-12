Are there more Taylor Swift documentary episodes? When the next episodes come out

Here's when new episodes of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary come out. Picture: Getty / Disney

By Abbie Reynolds

The first two episodes of Taylor Swift's Disney+ Eras Tour documentary 'Taylor Swift: The End Of An Era' have been released. Here are the release dates and time for the next four episodes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In celebration of her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has shared a behind-the-scenes documentary on Disney+ titled The End Of An Era. The six-part documentary shows how Taylor and her team put on such a spectacular 149-show tour.

The first two episodes of the docuseries were released on Friday, December 12th. In the first episode, Taylor covered the sensitive topic of the Southport attack, as well as how she had Ed Sheeran as one of her London surprise guests.

The second episode features Taylor's incredibly talented show choreographers, Amanda Balen and Mandy Moore, as well as a look at Florence Welch's surprise guest appearance at Wembley too.

But, with the entire tour spanning across five continents and 21 countries, there's plenty more Eras Tour content to come. Here are all the details on when the next The End Of An Era episodes come to Disney+.

Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift - The End of an Era

Are there more Taylor Swift: The End of an Era episodes?

Yes! Taylor Swift: The End of an Era will have six episodes in total which will be released in three separate batches on Disney+.

On December 12th the first two episodes were released, and next Friday (December 19th) the following two will be released. Then, the final two episodes will drop on Boxing Day (December 26th).

Here’s a simple break down of the schedule to help you remember when they're dropping:

December 12th: Episodes 1 + 2 *already out*

Episodes 1 + 2 *already out* December 19th: Episodes 3 + 4

Episodes 3 + 4 December 26th: Episodes 5 + 6

The release time for the upcoming episodes (episode 3-6) will be the same as the first two, which were released on Disney+ at midnight PT.

Find all the details on the release time in your time zone here.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.