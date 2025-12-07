Real reason why Taylor Swift is never seen at Chiefs games

7 December 2025, 01:00

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after a Chiefs game and pictured at the 2024 Super Bowl.
Real. Picture: Alamy & Getty

By Lily Bell

Here's the real reason why Taylor Swift is never seen at fiancé Travis Kelce's Chiefs home games.

Since Taylor Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce back in 2023, there's been widespread discussion - both positive and negative - about the impact their relationship has had on the NFL. Now, the Chief's president has addressed why Taylor is actually never seen at the home games.

Taylor's influence is truly undeniable. Once she appeared at her first Chiefs game, NFL viewing, engagement, and overall interest sky rocketed - and it hasn't stopped - benefitting the league, teams, and players. It even started a trend during the Eras Tour where boyfriends and husbands would wear Travis' jersey to the concert.

Although it's not unusual for Taylor to be at one of game with Travis' friends and family, there is a reason why she's never been seen at a Chiefs home game.

Taylor Swift pictured at a Chiefs game in December 2023.
Taylor presence at games attracted millions of viewers. Picture: Alamy

Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan, recently opened up about the couple and how the team handles the attention it draws at game on Up and Adams Show. He said: "Taylor's been amazing to us. It's been nothing but good. She is a phenomenon. She is just a special kind of person."

He revealed an early conversation he had with Travis at the beginning of their relationship, where he agreed that the team would be "respectful" towards them both. He said: "I told Travis, 'Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player or coach's relationship.

"It's a relationship. We're not going to monetize it, we're not going to go out there and go crazy."

Unlike other stadiums, Arrowhead Stadium doesn't show Taylor on the video boards during games. He revealed: "For a couple of years, all those shots you see in the stadium. He scores a touchdown. He makes a catch. It goes to Taylor. Especially the first year. We never showed Taylor on our big boards in our stadium, never.

"It was respectful. We're not going to do that. We're not taking advantage of this relationship."

Travis Kelce pictured amongst his fellow players.
Fans have previously blamed Taylor for Travis' success on the field. Picture: Getty

This rule even extends to not playing her music, with Mark sharing the Chief's arena team "never played a Taylor Swift song in the stadium when she was in the building". This was something he spoke about with Travis "early on in the first year".

On playing Taylor's music during the game, Mark revealed: "Travis, to his credit, is all about team, and he's all about the guys, and he's all about being part of the team and not being separate.

"He said, 'That separates me, like when we're playing a game, when we're in the stadium, it's about us. I want it to be about us.'"

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively watching the Super Bowl 2024
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively watching the Super Bowl 2024. Picture: Getty

Taylor herself is also a big advocate for not letting their relationship overshadow Travis' sports career. She revealed this when, earlier this year, she appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she's been offered to do the Super Bowl halftime show but turned it down.

On the show, Taylor was asked about rumours of her turning down the Super Bowl over footage ownership. When revealing the truth, Taylor let slip that she's been asked multiple times, she revealed: "JAY-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about..."

Discussing the situation further, Taylor added: "That's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."

Taylor then confirmed that she won't do it while her fiancé Travis Kelce is in a chance with playing. She said: "That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field."

She continued: "Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be."

