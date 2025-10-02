Taylor Swift is on Capital Breakfast tomorrow!

Taylor Swift is on Capital Breakfast on Friday 3rd October. Picture: Capital

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift herself will be kicking off 'Taylor Swift Weekend' on Capital with an exclusive interview with Capital Breakfast on Friday October 3rd.

Swifties, set your alarms! Taylor Swift's brand new album is here and Capital is officially entering its Showgirl era. And Taylor herself will be here with us to celebrate! (Yes, really!)

In honour of the release of Taylor's new album The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor will be joining Capital Breakfast on Friday 3rd October at 8am for her first UK interview just hours after the album drops.

That's not all – we'll also be playing the entire album in full, live on air later in the day, and we'll be delivering all the latest lyric deep dives, theories and Easter egg discoveries on the Capital website and Global Player all weekend.

Here's the full rundown of Taylor Swift Weekend on Capital, and where you can watch and listen.

Taylor Swift will be chatting all things 'Showgirl' on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Taylor Swift

Friday at 8am: Taylor Swift joins Capital Breakfast in her first UK interview for new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Fancy hearing from the showgirl herself on release day? Well, you're in luck! Taylor will be sitting down with Jordan North and Siân Welby to chat all things The Life of a Showgirl.

Tune in to Capital FM and watch live on Global Player at 8am on Friday 3rd October, and don't forget to turn on your notifications to be the first to watch.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will be released on Friday October 3rd. Picture: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Friday at 6pm: Tune in to Capital for the full The Life of a Showgirl playback

That's right – at 6pm, Capital will be playing the ENTIRE The Life of a Showgirl album front-to-back.

Kicking things off with 'The Fate of Ophelia' and going all the way through to 'The Life of a Showgirl ft. Sabrina Carpenter', assemble your fellow Swifties and settle in for a Showgirl party.

Stay locked in to Capital for Taylor Swift Weekend, from Friday at 8AM. Picture: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Stay locked in to the Capital website and Global Player for all the latest Showgirl updates, lyric deep dives and Easter eggs.

As soon as The Life of a Showgirl is released, Capital will be diving deep into Taylor's brand new lyrics, exploring what the songs mean, and uncovering all the references and Easter eggs that emerge throughout the weekend.

Wanna know what Opalite means and how it's connected to Travis Kelce? We've got you covered. Dying to know the real meaning behind 'The Fate of Ophelia'? We'll give you the low down. Suspicious about the Reputation references that have been creeping up recently? We're ready to investigate!

Make sure you stop by capitalfm.com or catch up on all the latest news on Global Player, the official Capital app.

