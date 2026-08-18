Taylor Swift breaks social media silence in support of her close friend

Taylor Swift has broken her social media silence in support of her friend Phoebe Bridgers. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Singer Phoebe Bridgers brings Taylor Swift back to social media after she goes quiet post Travis Kelce wedding.

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Taylor Swift has kept a low profile since her extravagant wedding day to Travis Kelce on July 3rd, 2026.

Apart from attending a close friend's nuptials a week after her own, the new bride has remained out of the public eye as well as off social media. Until now.

Officially breaking her silence, Taylor couldn't miss an opportunity to wish her friend a huge congratulations and Happy Birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote in support of her pal and singer Phoebe Bridgers and said: "It's her birthday but she gave us a gift - haven't been able to stop listening.

Taylor Swift was full of compliments for friend Phoebe Bridgers's new album. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

"This album is an absolute triumph in every way. To write about grief with such vulnerability and detail, and to trust the listener with this much honesty. Happy Bday @phoebebridgers I love you!!"

While Taylor has remained out of the spotlight since her big day, her new husband Travis returned just last week as he began training with his NFL team Kansas City Chiefs again.

During the session, he couldn't resist opening up about his big day calling it the "best night" of his life.

He said it was a day "full of a lot of celebration" and added: "It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married in July 2026. Picture: Getty

Travis described his summer as a fun "off season" but admitted he was happy to return to training.

Here's hoping Taylor makes a return soon too.

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