Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl goes viral

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty / Instagram @nfl

By Abbie Reynolds

Once again, queen Taylor Swift remains unbothered by all that booing, while Serena Williams jumps to her defence.

Taylor Swift getting booed by the opposing team at a Kansas City Chiefs game? Booooooring! We're over it and so is she...

Whenever Taylor is shown on the jumbotron at Chiefs games, the opposing team will usually boo her. And that very thing happened at the 2025 Super Bowl.

It's never anything personal, it's simply just because she's in a relationship with Travis Kelce and they don't want him or the Chiefs to win. The booing is also likely a tactical ploy by the opposing team's fans to rile Travis up on the field, too.

It's not the first time she's been booed either, but it's definitely one of her funniest reactions.

Why did Taylor Swift get booed at the Super Bowl?

Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, and Danielle Haim watching the 2025 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

During the first quarter of the Super Bowl, Taylor was briefly shown on the big screen and the stadium erupted in loud boos from the Eagles fans.

The 'So High School' singer gave the crowd a slow side eye before turning to her good friends, rapper Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone, and saying: "What is going on?"

With one slow eye movement, Taylor read y'all to filth!

Last week we had the memeification of Beyoncé's hilarious reaction to winning Album Of The Year at the Grammys, and now we have Taylor's reaction to those boos.

Just moments later, tennis legend Serena Williams, who was brought out during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, jumped on the defence.

Taking to X she wrote: "I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those boos!!!"

Aside from her celeb support, fans also applauded Taylor for laughing off the negativity. One said: "Cause the haters gonna hate hate hate hate… her reaction was great great great great!!!"

And, despite the boos, there were some Swifties in the house as the NFL big screen panned to a fan holding up, 'I LOVE YOU TAYLOR' on their phone - excellent use of free will.

🚨| A fan showing a message for Taylor Swift on the big screen “I LOVE YOU TAYLOR” pic.twitter.com/9DE4yuMRiI — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) February 10, 2025

