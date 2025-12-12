Taylor Swift's audiobook from The End of an Era has been revealed

Taylor Swift is sending fans wild with her choice of audiobook. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What audiobook was Taylor Swift listening to in The End of an Era docuseries? Everything you need to know about the trending book right now.

Taylor Swift sent her fans and followers to the literature department when she was filmed listening to an audiobook in her new docuseries, The End of an Era.

Debuting on Disney+, Travis Kelce's fiancée was seen trying to calm her nerves before a show which she done by laying down on the sofa and listening to her current novel on audio.

And of course, like everything Taylor does, her fans went on one huge quest to find out exactly what audiobook she was listening to.

While the TV show didn't reveal the book title, we did get to hear a few lines which was enough for committed fans to find out exactly what Taylor was listening to.

We heard from the audio book on the docuseries: "...casting spotlights here and there across the ground. At a certain point, Tracy understood where they were going. Under normal circumstances she would have felt afraid. She was typically a follower...."

Taylor Swift is listening to audiobook The God of the Woods in her new docuseries. Picture: Amazon

What audio book is Taylor Swift listening to in the documentary, The End of an Era?

Taylor was relaxing while listening to The God of the Woods by Liz Moore.

The book description reads: "Early morning, August 1975: a camp counselor discovers an empty bunk. Its occupant, Barbara Van Laar, has gone missing. Barbara isn’t just any thirteen-year-old: she’s the daughter of the family that owns the summer camp and employs most of the region’s residents. And this isn’t the first time a Van Laar child has disappeared. Barbara’s older brother similarly vanished fourteen years ago, never to be found.

"As a panicked search begins, a thrilling drama unfolds. Chasing down the layered secrets of the Van Laar family and the blue-collar community working in its shadow."

Fans who jumped on early to watch Taylor Swift's new documentary were instantly pulled in by the audiobook she was listening to.

Taking to social media, they were keen to find out all the details as one wrote on X: "Can the smart swifties figure out what audio book Taylor is listening to in the documentary thanks."

On the same page, another wrote: "Now, does anyone know what audiobook Taylor was playing?"

"So for all the detectives, what audiobook was Taylor listening to in the first episode?" asked another.

The God of the Woods doesn't just have one of the biggest music artists as a fan, it's also getting four and five star reviews on book sellers such as Amazon and Goodreads.

Taylor Swift's documentary, The End of and Era, is available to watch now on Disney+.

