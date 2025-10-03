Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Republic Records

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift appears to take aim at someone in her 'Actually Romantic' lyrics but who are they about?

Taylor Swift has just put out one of her most direct diss tracks but who are her 'Actually Romantic' lyrics really about?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to calling out other celebrities on record. For example, 'Dear John' is famously believed to be a rousing takedown of her ex John Mayer and fans are convinced that 'Bad Blood' was inspired by her past feud with Katy Perry. Not to mention, 'thanK you aIMee' appears to be about her history with Kim Kardashian.

Now, Taylor's new song 'Actually Romantic' takes aim at another star and the meaning of it is breaking the internet.

What are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about?

In 'Actually Romantic', Taylor criticises another person for talking about her behind her back. She sings: I heard you call me 'boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave / High-fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face / Some people might be offended.

Taylor then jokes that this person's obsession with her is "actually romantic". Taylor adds: But it's actually sweet / All the time you've spent on me / It's honestly wild / All the effort you've put in / It's actually romantic, I've really got to hand it to you / No man has ever loved me like you do.

Taylor is more direct in the second verse singing: Hadn't thought of you in a long time / But you keep sending me funny Valentine's / And I know you think it comes off vicious / But it's precious adorable / Like a toy Chihuahua barking at me from a tiny purse / That's how much it hurts.

She continues: How many times has your boyfriend said / 'Why are we always talking about her?'

Are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about Charli xcx?

As it stands, Taylor hasn't said who her 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about but fans believe that it's a response to Charli xcx's song 'Sympathy is a knife' on Brat. In 'Sympathy is a knife', Charli sings about feeling insecure when she's around another female celebrity who is more famous than her and it's widely believed to be about Taylor.

In 'Sympathy is a knife', Charli sings: I don't wanna share the space / I don't wanna force a smile / This one girl taps my insecurities / Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiralling / One voice tells me that they laugh / George says I'm just paranoid / Says he just don't see it, he's so naive / I'm embarrassed to have it, but need the sympathy.

In singing Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face and How many times has your boyfriend said / 'Why are we always talking about her?', Taylor appears to directly reference 'Sympathy is a knife'.

Taylor then appears to reference Charli's friendship with Matty Healy, singing: High-fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me. Matty is in The 1975 with Charli's husband George Daniels.

However, 'Sympathy is a knife' is not a diss track. Charli's song was praised for its nuance when it came out because it isn't Charli taking shots at another star. Instead, she's criticising herself for acting weird around another celebrity. Charli also supported Taylor on the Reputation Stadium Tour and sang 'Shake It Off' with her every night.

Meanwhile, Taylor even praised Charli in a Vulture profile shortly after 'Sympathy is a knife' initially came out. Taylor said: "I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always."

Taylor added: "She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off."

As it stands, neither Taylor nor Charli have spoken about 'Actually Romantic'. We'll update you if they do.

Taylor Swift - 'Actually Romantic' lyrics

VERSE 1

I heard you call me 'boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave

High-fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me

Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face

Some people might be offended

CHORUS

But it's actually sweet, all the time you've spent on me

It's honestly wild, all the effort you've put in

It's actually romantic, I've really got to hand it to you

No man has ever loved me like you do

VERSE 2

Hadn't thought of you in a long time

But you keep sending me funny Valentine's

And I know you think it comes off vicious

But it's precious adorable

Like a toy Chihuahua barking at me from a tiny purse

That's how much it hurts

How many times has your boyfriend said

'Why are we always talking about her?'

CHORUS

But it's actually sweet, all the time you've spent on me

It's honestly wild, all the effort you've put in

It's actually romantic, I've really got to hand it to you

No man has ever loved me like you do

BRIDGE

You think I'm tacky baby, stop talking dirty to me

It sounded nasty but it feels like you're flirting with me

I mind by business, God's my witness that I don't provoke it

But it's kind of making me wild

CHORUS

But it's actually sweet, all the time you've spent on me

It's honestly lovely, all the effort you've put in

It's actually romantic, really got to hand it to you, to you

No man has ever loved me like you do

It's actually romantic, you just give me so much attention

