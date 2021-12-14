Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party – She's Feelin' 32!

14 December 2021, 16:15

Taylor Swift just turned 32!
Taylor Swift just turned 32! Picture: Alamy/Taylor Swift/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift partied with the likes of Haim and Tommy Dorfman to celebrate turning 32 years old!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift just celebrated her birthday in style surrounded by her nearest and dearest – and everyone is saying the same thing, even Taylor herself.

It didn't take long for photos from the bash to make their way onto Instagram, with Taylor captioning her post: "Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it: I’M FEELIN 32."

Why Taylor Swift Was Removed As A Nominee On Olivia Rodrigo's Album

The 'All Too Well' songstress still knows how to party ten years on from the iconic '22' music video – here's inside all the festivities and all the familiar faces that attended!

Taylor Swift celebrated the milestone age
Taylor Swift celebrated the milestone age. Picture: Alamy

Taylor took to the 'Gram on the lucky 13th day of December to share a slew of snaps from her day of celebrations.

The lavish bash was shared event with her friend and frequent musical collaborator, Alana Haim, the pop powerhouse has been close with the Haim sister for years.

The 'I Bet You Think About Me' singer wrote with the post: "I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30."

Taylor Swift and Alana Haim celebrated their birthdays
Taylor Swift and Alana Haim celebrated their birthdays. Picture: Tommy Dorfman/Instagram
Taylor and her friends looked like they had the time of their lives
Taylor and her friends looked like they had the time of their lives. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Always the sensible star, Taylor made sure to clarify that the event was safe: "Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."

Also in attendance was actor Tommy Dorfman, who recently donned a matching bridesmaid dress to Taylor as they both attended Lena Dunham's wedding in London.

All seemed in high spirits as the two pop stars celebrated their special days – ther familiar faces seen on 'Gram at the event were singer Gracie Abrams, actress Diana Silvers and Sadie Sink who we all recognise from the All Too Well Short FIlm.

Happy Birthday Taylor and Alana – it's official Sagittarius season!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Emily in Paris season 2

Emily In Paris Season 2 Release Date, Cast, BTS Pictures & All The Gossip

TV & Film

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Kim Kardashian has filed for an immediate end to her marriage with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Files For Immediate End To Marriage After Kanye West Begs To Reconcile

You can win loads of money with Capital! Give Me The Cash!

Capital Give Me The Cash! How To Play And Win Thousands Of Pounds

Molly-Mae candidly responded to Love Island questions

Molly-Mae Hague Talks About Why She Really Went On Love Island

Demi Jones revealed she's cancer-free

Love Island’s Demi Jones Announces She’s Cancer Free Seven Months After Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night