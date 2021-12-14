Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party – She's Feelin' 32!

Taylor Swift just turned 32! Picture: Alamy/Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift partied with the likes of Haim and Tommy Dorfman to celebrate turning 32 years old!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift just celebrated her birthday in style surrounded by her nearest and dearest – and everyone is saying the same thing, even Taylor herself.

It didn't take long for photos from the bash to make their way onto Instagram, with Taylor captioning her post: "Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it: I’M FEELIN 32."

Why Taylor Swift Was Removed As A Nominee On Olivia Rodrigo's Album

The 'All Too Well' songstress still knows how to party ten years on from the iconic '22' music video – here's inside all the festivities and all the familiar faces that attended!

Taylor Swift celebrated the milestone age. Picture: Alamy

Taylor took to the 'Gram on the lucky 13th day of December to share a slew of snaps from her day of celebrations.

The lavish bash was shared event with her friend and frequent musical collaborator, Alana Haim, the pop powerhouse has been close with the Haim sister for years.

The 'I Bet You Think About Me' singer wrote with the post: "I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30."

Taylor Swift and Alana Haim celebrated their birthdays. Picture: Tommy Dorfman/Instagram

Taylor and her friends looked like they had the time of their lives. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Always the sensible star, Taylor made sure to clarify that the event was safe: "Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."

Also in attendance was actor Tommy Dorfman, who recently donned a matching bridesmaid dress to Taylor as they both attended Lena Dunham's wedding in London.

All seemed in high spirits as the two pop stars celebrated their special days – ther familiar faces seen on 'Gram at the event were singer Gracie Abrams, actress Diana Silvers and Sadie Sink who we all recognise from the All Too Well Short FIlm.

Happy Birthday Taylor and Alana – it's official Sagittarius season!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital