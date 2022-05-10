There's A New Theory On Taylor Swift's Next Re-Recorded Album

Swift has been leaving 'Taylor's Version' Easter eggs all over the place... Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift's fans have gathered more evidence that she is going to release '1989 (Taylor's Version)' next as the internet suspects a surprise drop from the pop star.

Taylor Swift has been awfully quiet recently... meaning fans have been pouring over potential clues to see if another re-recorded album could be imminent.

As we're all aware, the 32-year-old songstress has been on a mission to re-release her first five albums after her former record company sold the masters to her music catalogue.

Blondie – as fans affectionately refer to her – has graced the world with both 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)', but what is next?

Well, as always, users on TikTok have their theories! Here's the latest on the '1989' rumours surrounding Taylor online...

Taylor Swift has been leaving clues for 'years'. Picture: Getty

The Taylor Swift obsessed corner of TikTok is convinced that the pop sensation gave us a roadmap to her re-recordings years ago.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 'All Too Well' singer uttered a very thought-provoking sentence: "Can I hint at something three years in advance."

This clip has been doing the rounds on the video-sharing platform, with fans looking for evidence that Taylor has been trying to tell us the order of her re-recorded albums release for quite some time.

It didn't take long for Swifties to unearth the pop star's 2019 American Music Awards performance where she performs a medley of her biggest hits, with fans taking particular interest in the order of her setlist.

Fans think Taylor left hints in a 2019 performance. Picture: Getty

She began the set with songs from 'Fearless', then moved on to 'Red', and then '1989' – sound familiar? The performance is coming up on three years old, so maybe Taylor really can leave Easter eggs so far in advance!

Giving more weight to this theory, Taylor has inadvertently already begun her '1989' renaissance with the release of ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’, which dropped on May 6.

The pop ballad, which serves as track 11 on the '1989' album, was used in the teaser trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, with the 32-year-old releasing the song shortly after.

But this isn't the first time Miss Swift has graced us with a reimagined tune from her fifth album! She surprised us all when she nonchalantly put out ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ in November of last year – the rest of the album can't be far behind, right?

Which record do you think is next, '1989' or 'Speak Now'?

