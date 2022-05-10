There's A New Theory On Taylor Swift's Next Re-Recorded Album

10 May 2022, 14:01

Swift has been leaving 'Taylor's Version' Easter eggs all over the place...
Swift has been leaving 'Taylor's Version' Easter eggs all over the place... Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift's fans have gathered more evidence that she is going to release '1989 (Taylor's Version)' next as the internet suspects a surprise drop from the pop star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has been awfully quiet recently... meaning fans have been pouring over potential clues to see if another re-recorded album could be imminent.

As we're all aware, the 32-year-old songstress has been on a mission to re-release her first five albums after her former record company sold the masters to her music catalogue.

Every Film Taylor Swift Has Been In: From Valentines Day To Amsterdam

Blondie – as fans affectionately refer to her – has graced the world with both 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)', but what is next?

Well, as always, users on TikTok have their theories! Here's the latest on the '1989' rumours surrounding Taylor online...

Taylor Swift has been leaving clues for 'years'
Taylor Swift has been leaving clues for 'years'. Picture: Getty

The Taylor Swift obsessed corner of TikTok is convinced that the pop sensation gave us a roadmap to her re-recordings years ago.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 'All Too Well' singer uttered a very thought-provoking sentence: "Can I hint at something three years in advance."

This clip has been doing the rounds on the video-sharing platform, with fans looking for evidence that Taylor has been trying to tell us the order of her re-recorded albums release for quite some time.

It didn't take long for Swifties to unearth the pop star's 2019 American Music Awards performance where she performs a medley of her biggest hits, with fans taking particular interest in the order of her setlist.

Fans think Taylor left hints in a 2019 performance
Fans think Taylor left hints in a 2019 performance. Picture: Getty

She began the set with songs from 'Fearless', then moved on to 'Red', and then '1989' – sound familiar? The performance is coming up on three years old, so maybe Taylor really can leave Easter eggs so far in advance!

Giving more weight to this theory, Taylor has inadvertently already begun her '1989' renaissance with the release of ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’, which dropped on May 6.

The pop ballad, which serves as track 11 on the '1989' album, was used in the teaser trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, with the 32-year-old releasing the song shortly after.

But this isn't the first time Miss Swift has graced us with a reimagined tune from her fifth album! She surprised us all when she nonchalantly put out ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ in November of last year – the rest of the album can't be far behind, right?

Which record do you think is next, '1989' or 'Speak Now'?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix are live-streaming their 'Confetti' tour

How To Watch Little Mix's Final ‘Confetti’ Concert

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Kylie Jenner began having kids in her early twenties and is now a mum of two

How Old Was Kylie Jenner When She Had Stormi And Her Baby Boy?

Are Little Mix splitting up?

Are Little Mix Splitting Up After The Confetti Tour?

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star