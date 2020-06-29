Orange Is The New Black Star Taylor Schilling Reveals New Girlfriend Emily Ritz On Instagram

Taylor Schilling confirmed her new relationship with Emily Ritz on Instagram. Picture: PA / Emily Ritz/Instagram

Taylor Schilling, who stars as Piper Chapman on Orange is the New Black, has revealed she is dating Emily Ritz.

Over Pride weekend, Netflix’s Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling confirmed she is with a new girlfriend, sharing a photo of herself and Emily Ritz together on Instagram.

In a romantic post on Instagram Stories, Taylor shared the picture Emily uploaded of the two hugging at the top of a foggy hill.

Emily wrote on the photo: “I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side @tayschilling. Happy Pride,” adding a string of hearts and the rainbow emoji.

Taylor and artist Emily apparently met through mutual friends and their friendship turned more romantic “late last year,” according to Just Jared.

Taylor Schilling is notoriously private about her love life. Picture: PA

Emily Ritz and Taylor Schilling both posted this on Instagram Stories. Picture: Taylor Schilling/Instagram

The Netflix actress has long remained private about her private life, telling ES Magazine in 2017 she doesn’t “label” her sexuality.

"There’s no part of me that can be put under a label. I really don't fit into a box, that's too reductive,” she said.

"I've had wonderful relationships. I've had a lot of love, and I don't have any qualms about where it comes from."

Emily Ritz is a musician and visual artist from New York.

Taylor extended her support for Pride over the weekend, continuing to back the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement by posting a tribute to late activist Marsha P Johnson.

She wrote in the caption: “Here because of women like you. Happy Pride my friends.”

Both of her recent social media posts have been flooded with support from some of her 2.6 million Instagram followers, with many perfectly summarising: “Love is love.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest News