Taylor Lautner Jokes He's 'Praying' For John Mayer As He Reacts To Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-Release

17 May 2023, 13:03

Taylor Lautner reacted to Taylor Swift's upcoming 'Speak Now' re-release
Taylor Lautner reacted to Taylor Swift's upcoming 'Speak Now' re-release. Picture: Alamy
Taylor Lautner has shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift re-releasing her upcoming ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ album.

Taylor Lautner’s former relationship with Taylor Swift is getting some attention lately ahead of the release of the superstar’s re-release of her 2010 album, ‘Speak Now’.

The Twilight actor weighed in on the upcoming album, which is thought to include one track in particular about his brief relationship with Ms Swift back in 2009.

Joining the Today show with his wife (who is also named Taylor), the actor was asked about the upcoming re-release, which is due to drop on July 7 and includes the song ‘Back To December’, which is said to be about the end of their romance.

Taylor Lautner joked he 'feels safe' ahead of the re-release of 'Speak Now'
Taylor Lautner joked he 'feels safe' ahead of the re-release of 'Speak Now'. Picture: Alamy

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," Taylor said on the Today show, before jokingly adding: “Praying for John.”

The Spy Kids actor is seemingly referring to John Mayer, who the ‘Lover’ songstress also briefly dated in 2009, while the track ‘Dear John’ is thought to have been penned about their romance.

While ‘Back To December’ appears to detail Taylor and Taylor’s relationship in a positive light, ‘Dear John’ is quite the contrast.

Taylor Lautner dated Taylor Swift briefly in 2009
Taylor Lautner dated Taylor Swift briefly in 2009. Picture: Alamy
Taylor Swift briefly dated John Mayer in 2009
Taylor Swift briefly dated John Mayer in 2009. Picture: Alamy
Taylor Lautner joked he's 'praying for John' ahead of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Lautner joked he's 'praying for John' ahead of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'. Picture: Alamy

She sings in the almost 7-minute track: “I see it all now that you're gone / Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress wrote you a song / You should've known, you should've known."

Taylor dated John when she was 19 and he was 32 between 2009 and 2010.

Meanwhile, she and the Twilight star dated for a few short months in 2009 after meeting on the set of their movie, Valentine’s Day.

