Tasha Ghouri appears to confirm new boyfriend after Andrew Le Page split

22 July 2025, 15:05

Love Island's Tasha confirms new boyfriend after Andrew split
Love Island's Tasha confirms new boyfriend after Andrew split. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Tasha Ghouri’s confirms new boyfriend with a sweet message, eight months after her shock split from Andrew Le Page.

Former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has seemingly confirmed her new relationship, after sharing a sweet message with her new man as he celebrated a milestone last week.

Love is back in the air for Tasha, as she's fallen for animal lover Cam Whitnall. The confirmation comes seven months after her unexpected split from fellow Love Island star Andrew Le Pae who she met on the show 2 years ago.

Although there had been rumours circulating for some time that Tasha had moved on with Cam, this is the first time Tasha has made her relationship with him somewhat public.

Tasha has fallen for managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary
Tasha has fallen for managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary. Picture: Instagram

Tasha and Cam reportedly bonded over his passion for animals - as his family runs Hertfordshire Zoo, he's the managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary and is a YouTuber on all things related to animal and wildlife conservation.

In a Instagram post, celebrating his birthday Cam captioned the post: "Life at 30. Still wild. Just slightly more endangered. 🦁🎂."

He continued: "Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday messages everyone! Grateful for the people, places and wild moments that have shaped the last three decades."

"Here’s to the next 30 years… for conservation, rescue and for giving wildlife the future it deserves. 🌍🧡🐾"

Tasha sweetly responded in the comments writing, "Happy bday dr dolittle!!! 💛", a playful nod to the TV character who has special power to communicate with animals

The new relationship hasn't come as a surprise to fans, as early in May Tasha’s rep confirmed to the tabloids that the two were dating, stating: “Tasha and Cam have been getting to know each other and have been on a few dates.”

Since then their relationship seems to be blossoming, some even saying they might be purr-fect together. As they were recently spotted holding hands at Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place festival at Gunnersbury Park earlier this month.

Speaking to the tabloids after their appearance, a source revealed: "She met him after moving close to where he lives and they connected on social media. They were all over each other at the Happy Place Festival where Tasha was giving a talk."

The source added: "Cam was in the audience and was grinning at her as she spoke with Fearne. It’s clear there’s a real spark between them."

Tasha attending Happy Place Festival earlier this month
Tasha attending Happy Place Festival earlier this month. Picture: Instagram

