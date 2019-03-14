Tanya Burr Fans Saw Split From Jim Chapman Coming After This Transformation

Tanya Burr fans saw split coming after she switched up her look. Picture: Getty Images

Fans of YouTube star Tanya Burr think they saw the split coming as she underwent a drastic makeover just days before announcing her separation from husband Jim Chapman.

Fans of YouTuber Tanya Burr think they noticed a vital sign that she was about to announce her split from childhood sweetheart, Jim Chapman, just days before they separated because she decided to switch up her look and go blonde.

London Celebrity Sightings - December 10, 2018. Picture: Getty

She revealed to Grazia that going blonde gave her a 'new lease of life' and 'totally changed her psyche' a matter of days before taking to Instagram to announce the split.

She said: "'I didn't realise I was lacking at all, but I just suddenly feel more [confident]....I don't know if it's a coincidence but being blonde made me feel more comfortable in my own skin and happy."

Tanya Burr announces her split from Jim Chapman. Picture: Instagram/ @TanyaBurr

Tanya and Jim, who reportedly share a net worth of £4million had been together for 12 years but married for three and a half before they announced their split on social media.

The statement read: "Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together."

"We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever."

Tanya said that fans initially disliked her hair transformation, but now they ask her hairdresser for a similar look.

She said: "When I had darker hair I was either always tanned from being away or fake tanned. I was obsessed with being in the sun, but now I'm blonde I really enjoy my natural paleness."

