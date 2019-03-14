Tanya Burr Fans Saw Split From Jim Chapman Coming After This Transformation

14 March 2019, 11:05

Tanya Burr fans saw split coming after she switched up her look
Tanya Burr fans saw split coming after she switched up her look. Picture: Getty Images

Fans of YouTube star Tanya Burr think they saw the split coming as she underwent a drastic makeover just days before announcing her separation from husband Jim Chapman.

Fans of YouTuber Tanya Burr think they noticed a vital sign that she was about to announce her split from childhood sweetheart, Jim Chapman, just days before they separated because she decided to switch up her look and go blonde.

YouTuber Tanya Burr Announces Split From Husband Jim Chapman After 12 Years Together

London Celebrity Sightings - December 10, 2018
London Celebrity Sightings - December 10, 2018. Picture: Getty

She revealed to Grazia that going blonde gave her a 'new lease of life' and 'totally changed her psyche' a matter of days before taking to Instagram to announce the split.

She said: "'I didn't realise I was lacking at all, but I just suddenly feel more [confident]....I don't know if it's a coincidence but being blonde made me feel more comfortable in my own skin and happy."

Tanya Burr announces her split from Jim Chapman
Tanya Burr announces her split from Jim Chapman. Picture: Instagram/ @TanyaBurr

Tanya and Jim, who reportedly share a net worth of £4million had been together for 12 years but married for three and a half before they announced their split on social media.

The statement read: "Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together."

"We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever."

View this post on Instagram

24hrs in Paris, brb

A post shared by Tanya Burr (@tanyaburr) on

Tanya said that fans initially disliked her hair transformation, but now they ask her hairdresser for a similar look.

She said: "When I had darker hair I was either always tanned from being away or fake tanned. I was obsessed with being in the sun, but now I'm blonde I really enjoy my natural paleness."

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What's His Podcast About?

TV & Film

Inside Shawn Mendes's tour Q&A's

Inside Shawn Mendes's Super Intimate Tour Q&A Sessions

Shawn Mendes

Here's everything you need to know about Shawn Mendes' 2019 tour

Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Dates, Ticket Information And Setlist Revealed

Shawn Mendes

They've found themselves at the centre of a cheating scandal.

Dan Osborne ‘Cheats’ On Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Love Island’s Alexandra Cane

TV & Film

Dua Lipa Instagram Account

17 Facts You Need To Know About 'Electricity' Star Dua Lipa

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Little Mix Press Image

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Being Feminists

News

Chris Hughes, Age, Height, Jesy Nelson & Love Island

Who Is Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Chris Hughes & How Long Has The Ex-Love Island Contestant Been Dating The Little Mix Star?
Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friend goals

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes has a huge selection of merchandise for his current tour

Shawn Mendes Tour Merchandise: Everything You Can Buy On The 2019 Tour

Shawn Mendes

Courtney Green admitted 'it's love'.

Courtney Green’s Boyfriend: Who Is TOWIE Star’s New Beau Calum Bushby?

TV & Film