We organised a SURPRISE proposal on live radio

Capital's 'Secret Fiancé' finally got the chance to propose. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

By Kathryn Knight

In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, we found a loved-up man with plans to propose to his long-term girlfriend and pulled off the ultimate surprise so he could pop the question on air.

If you’ve listened to Capital in the last two weeks you’ll know all about our ‘secret fiancé’, who we’ve been speaking to on the Capital Breakfast Show with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, as he geared up to propose to his girlfriend.

We dropped clues along the way, and some red herrings too to throw his girlfriend off the scent, but on Friday 14th February, Valentine’s Day, it was time for the big moment.

James Burns managed to convince his girlfriend Rebecca Bolton to come down to London for the day, after “winning a competition” to stay in the Jumeirah Hotel – a trip actually organised by Capital’s producers.

We organised a surprise proposal on air. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

And the following day we surprised Rebecca with Capital Breakfast’s Sian, who approached her in the coffee shop next to Capital HQ five minutes after James had secretly already entered the building.

After leading her to the studio, where we’d decked the room out with balloons, confetti, flowers and candles, she was reunited with boyfriend James who was waiting with a shiny engagement ring.

But did she say yes? Watch the full video on Global Player now to see how it all unfolded!

Capital's 'Secret Fiancé' proposed in the studio. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

