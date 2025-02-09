How to watch the Super Bowl 2025 online and in the UK

How to watch the Super Bowl 2025 online and in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the ways you can watch the 2025 Super Bowl in the UK, online and on TV for free.

Now, we can't all be Taylor Swift watching the Super Bowl IRL, cheering our hugely successful NFL boyfriend on from our private suite. However, that doesn't mean we have to miss out on all of the Super Bowl fun, even if we're in the UK.

On Sunday 9th February, the 59th Super Bowl is kicking off in LA with Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles going head-to-head at arguably the biggest sporting event of the year.

While it's pretty much confirmed that Taylor will be at the event to support Travis, pictures of them together isn't the only thing we've got to look forward to - and sorry we aren't about to say the football. It's the iconic halftime show of course!

With Kendrick Lamar and his special guest SZA set to perform, we know it's going to be a spectacle. After Usher gave the greatest performance of his life at the 2024 Super Bowl, which happened to include roller skates, we are SAT to see what Kendrick brings to the pitch.

So, here are all the ways you can witness sporting and music history happen this weekend.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the 2024 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

How to watch the Super Bowl on TV for free:

In America, the Super Bowl will be airing on all of Fox's affiliated channels but here in the UK, the NFL season finale will be shown for free on ITV1 and also Sky Sports Mix.

UK viewers can also live stream the action for free - via the SkyGo App, NowTV or ITVX.

How to watch the Super Bowl online:

Anyone in the UK can watch the Super Bowl online via streaming services like ITVX and NowTV.

Another option is to watch it via DAZN (here), but that is pay-per-view and costs 99p to tune in.

Usher performs during halftime of the 2024 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Can I watch the Super Bowl in the UK?

Yes! Whether you choose to watch via TV channels like ITV1 and Sky Sports Mix or via streams on the likes of ITVX or the Sky Go App, you don't have to miss out on the action.

The 99p DAZN stream is also available for UK viewers.

When is the 2025 Super Bowl kickoff in UK time?

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 11:30pm for those of us in the UK (6:30pm ET) but most of streams will start approximately 30 mins before at 11pm (6pm ET).

ITV1's coverage of the 2025 Super Bowl is scheduled to start at 10.45pm, 45 minutes before kick off.

