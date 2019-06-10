All The Posts From The 2019 Summertime Ball Stars That You Missed

10 June 2019, 11:37

Huge moments you missed at Capital's Summertime Ball
Huge moments you missed at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Instagram

The 2019 Summertime Ball had seen some huge moments and here are a few more that you probably didn't know happened.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 is here and we've got the biggest artists performing at Wembley Stadium. But wouldn't you like to know what your favourite artists get up to behind the stage? Don't worry! We've put compiled all the best moments you missed!

> Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Red Carpet

1. Backstage twerking with blue haired Mabel:

2. The 5SOS and Jonas Brothers link up we've all been waiting for:

3. When Ellie Goulding finally met Khalid:

4. Ava Max's bathroom after party:

5. Mabel, Stefflon Don, and RAYE's hanging out together backstage:

6. When Khalid hit the best whoa...

