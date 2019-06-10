All The Posts From The 2019 Summertime Ball Stars That You Missed

Huge moments you missed at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Instagram

The 2019 Summertime Ball had seen some huge moments and here are a few more that you probably didn't know happened.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 is here and we've got the biggest artists performing at Wembley Stadium. But wouldn't you like to know what your favourite artists get up to behind the stage? Don't worry! We've put compiled all the best moments you missed!

> Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Red Carpet

1. Backstage twerking with blue haired Mabel:

2. The 5SOS and Jonas Brothers link up we've all been waiting for:

Find someone who looks at you like @Ashton5SOS. So happy we finally met in person @5SOS! #CapitalSTB pic.twitter.com/qUAlUQwtqs — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) June 9, 2019

3. When Ellie Goulding finally met Khalid:

4. Ava Max's bathroom after party:

5. Mabel, Stefflon Don, and RAYE's hanging out together backstage:

Mabel with Stefflon Don & Raye at Capital Summertime Ball. pic.twitter.com/shgBIouWx8 — Mabel Now (@MabelNow) June 8, 2019

6. When Khalid hit the best whoa...