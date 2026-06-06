Every LIVE update from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Every LIVE update from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026. Picture: Capital

By Capital FM

All the updates from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard - on stage and backstage - as and when they happen.

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Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard is finally here and we're here to fill you in on every single moment.

Every summer, Capital bring together some of the biggest artists in music for an event that you can't forget and this year's huge stadium spectacular is no different. From chart kings and queens like Jason Derulo and Bebe Rexha to beloved icons like Niall Horan and RAYE, there's something for everyone at this year's Summertime Ball.

Whether you're in the audience or following along from home, we're here to let you know every single thing that happens. From unmatched live vocals to hilarious backstage shenanigans, we've got you covered.

Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to every aspect of Capital's Summertime Ball.

Scroll down to see exactly what happens today!

28m ago 15:21 The stage is all set for Take That to open the show Are you ready ballers? Sam Prance 32m ago 15:16 He won't be catching bodies but we're catching feelings for Sekou 10s across the board for Sekou's red carpet look. Sam Prance 35m ago 15:14 MEEK is here and she looks fricking fabulous This is how you make your Summertime Ball debut. Sam Prance 1h ago 14:37 Jason Derulo may talk dirty but he looks suave Ahead of a hit-packed setlist, Jason Derulo is serving looks. Sam Prance 1h ago 14:33 Our favourite trio have hit the orange carpet in style! It's not a Summertime Ball without Jordan, Chris and Sian. Sam Prance 1h ago 14:19 Hello Wembley! The day is finally here! Keep this page open for live updates as and when they happen. Sam Prance

Read more about Capital’s Summertime Ball here: