Every LIVE update from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026
6 June 2026, 14:20 | Updated: 6 June 2026, 14:27
All the updates from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard - on stage and backstage - as and when they happen.
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Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard is finally here and we're here to fill you in on every single moment.
Every summer, Capital bring together some of the biggest artists in music for an event that you can't forget and this year's huge stadium spectacular is no different. From chart kings and queens like Jason Derulo and Bebe Rexha to beloved icons like Niall Horan and RAYE, there's something for everyone at this year's Summertime Ball.
Whether you're in the audience or following along from home, we're here to let you know every single thing that happens. From unmatched live vocals to hilarious backstage shenanigans, we've got you covered.
Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to every aspect of Capital's Summertime Ball.
Scroll down to see exactly what happens today!
The stage is all set for Take That to open the show
Are you ready ballers?
He won't be catching bodies but we're catching feelings for Sekou
10s across the board for Sekou's red carpet look.
MEEK is here and she looks fricking fabulous
This is how you make your Summertime Ball debut.
Jason Derulo may talk dirty but he looks suave
Ahead of a hit-packed setlist, Jason Derulo is serving looks.
Our favourite trio have hit the orange carpet in style!
It's not a Summertime Ball without Jordan, Chris and Sian.
Hello Wembley!
The day is finally here! Keep this page open for live updates as and when they happen.
Read more about Capital’s Summertime Ball here:
- How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 live
- Take That are opening Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026
- Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026
- Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026 line-up