Capital's Summertime Ball Is Back But There's A Huge Twist To The Line-up Reveal...

Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Is Back! Picture: Global

Capital's Summertime Ball is finally making its return and we need YOU to help reveal all the stars who are ready to hit the stage this Summer!

We’re already getting hyped about what promises to be an incredible summer… but we can’t get things started without a party - and when it comes to kicking things off in style, well, nothing does it quite like the Summertime Ball!

Yes! Capital’s Summertime Ball is back for 2019 but the line-up still remains one big secret. All next week the line-up will be revealed on 'ballboards' across the UK and it's your job to find them in one giant treasure hunt!

Make sure you tune in to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp from Monday where YOU will be helping to reveal which stars will be descending on Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 8th.

How you ask? 'Ballboards' across the UK will be displaying which artists are playing the Ball all morning and we need you to tell us exactly who you're spotting in your local high street or on the way to work.

In fact, if you're the first listener to text us if you spot a 'ballboard' an STB artist on it, we might just send you a pair of tickets to the Ball!

When do tickets go on sale for Capital's Summertime Ball?

General sale will be from 8AM on Thursday 2nd May, however you can get tickets before anyone else in Capital's exclusive pre-sale - just open the Capital app now to find out more.

Got some more STB questions? Check out our FAQs here.