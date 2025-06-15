Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Where to watch #CapitalSTB

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when you can watch #CapitalSTB on ITV. Picture: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 returns today so here’s how you can watch all the action from home on TV.

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is taking over Wembley for the UK's biggest summer party! The likes of Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mariah Carey, Benson Boone and Jessie J will be performing to a sold out crowd.

With JADE opening the show with her first solo #CapitalSTB performance, the likes of McBusted coming together and maybe even some surprises along the way, you don't want to miss it.

But if you didn't manage to bag tickets to the hottest show this summer, don't fret! You can tune in from the comfort of your home.

Here's how to watch Capital's Summertime Ball on TV...

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV?

If you're hoping to watch the big show live today, you'll be able to Capital's Summertime Ball is available to watch live on Global Player, the official Capital app, and Capital’s YouTube channel.

Can you watch Capital's Summertime Ball on TV?

Yes! You'll be able to watch all the best bits from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 on ITV, ITV1 and ITVX, and STV and STV Player on Sunday 22nd June at 5.30pm.

