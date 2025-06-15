Sian Welby dazzles on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet in mesmerising silver look

Sian Welby looked positively stunning on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Jenny Medlicott

Sian Welby took our breath away as she walked Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet.

Capital’s Breakfast host Sian Welby made quite the entrance with a gorgeous outfit on this year’s #CapitalSTB red carpet as she arrived alongside her fellow Breakfast team hosts Jordan North and Chris Stark.

Sian has already kicked off the Summertime Ball with some stellar interviews, from Capital’s very own IT girl Jade Thirlwall to a solo chat with Eurovision’s Remember Monday.

She rocked Capital's red carpet in a sequin mini dress paired with the most adorable personalised handmade bracelets. She also wore silver calf-high boots from eBay to tie the look together - we love a sustainable queen!

Sian Welby stunned on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Globa/Shutterstock

For those eager to recreate the mum-of-one’s elegant style, you can find her stunning dress at The Party Edition London.

For your very own personalised bracelets, you can also get them at Peachy & Wild.

Sian was styled by the one and only Tatiana De Normann, with her hair and makeup done by ABK Hair & Makeup.

Sian rocked the red carpet alongside Jordan North and Chris Stark. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

And of course, we couldn’t possibly leave out our Capital boys, Jordan North and Chris Stark, who both looked stellar on the red carpet!

Jordan donned a light blue two-piece suit while Chris Stark sported a denim bomber jacket with a navy tee and black trousers.

Hosted by Jordan, Chris & Sian, Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 will see all our music faves join the stage at Wembley for an evening of incredible performances from the likes of Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Jessie J and Jade.

