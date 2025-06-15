Sian Welby dazzles on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet in mesmerising silver look

15 June 2025, 18:06

Sian Welby looked positively stunning on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.
Sian Welby looked positively stunning on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Jenny Medlicott

Sian Welby took our breath away as she walked Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital’s Breakfast host Sian Welby made quite the entrance with a gorgeous outfit on this year’s #CapitalSTB red carpet as she arrived alongside her fellow Breakfast team hosts Jordan North and Chris Stark.

Sian has already kicked off the Summertime Ball with some stellar interviews, from Capital’s very own IT girl Jade Thirlwall to a solo chat with Eurovision’s Remember Monday.

She rocked Capital's red carpet in a sequin mini dress paired with the most adorable personalised handmade bracelets. She also wore silver calf-high boots from eBay to tie the look together - we love a sustainable queen!

Sian Welby stunned on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.
Sian Welby stunned on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Globa/Shutterstock

For those eager to recreate the mum-of-one’s elegant style, you can find her stunning dress at The Party Edition London.

For your very own personalised bracelets, you can also get them at Peachy & Wild.

Sian was styled by the one and only Tatiana De Normann, with her hair and makeup done by ABK Hair & Makeup.

Sian rocked the red carpet alongside Jordan North and Chris Stark.
Sian rocked the red carpet alongside Jordan North and Chris Stark. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

And of course, we couldn’t possibly leave out our Capital boys, Jordan North and Chris Stark, who both looked stellar on the red carpet!

Jordan donned a light blue two-piece suit while Chris Stark sported a denim bomber jacket with a navy tee and black trousers.

Hosted by Jordan, Chris & Sian, Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 will see all our music faves join the stage at Wembley for an evening of incredible performances from the likes of Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Jessie J and Jade.

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act!

Surprise act JLS sends Capital Summertime Ball 2025 fans wild with iconic performance

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Events

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when you can watch #CapitalSTB on ITV

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Where to watch #CapitalSTB

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Exclusive
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits