Every incredible outfit on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet

Here's every iconic red carpet look on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Jenny Medlicott

All our faves have come together to put on an incredible red carpet display at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025!

Countless icons have joined us to put on the performance of a lifetime at this year’s Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025, from Mariah Carey to Benson Boone, Jessie J and Tate McRae.

But while the Summertime artists might be here to put on a legendary vocal performance, they've certainly also brought the same energy to the red carpet as we’ve seen some truly show-stopping outfits.

So, here’s a roundup of all of the iconic outfits on Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet. Scroll down to see them in all their glory…

Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark with Jade Thirlwall. Picture: Shutterstock

Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall seriously dazzled on the #CapitalSTB red carpet this year as she donned a mesh turtleneck dress paired with black thigh high boots. She accessorised the piece with a compact black handbag and rectangular shades. Gorgeous!

Jade Thirlwall dazzled on the Capital Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Jessie J

Jessie J truly took our breath away on the Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet as she rocked a mesh black body con dress with black wedge heels. And in a nod to Jessie's current battle with breast cancer, the dress was accessorised with a gold 'pinch' broach which was used on the side of her "naughty boob".

Jessie J was glowing on the Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson made a breathtaking entrance at the Summertime Ball red carpet wearing a strapless midi dress wrapped with an array of colourful belts. Paired with some bangles and platform heels, she truly stunned!

Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

Reneé Rapp

It’s not our fault that Reneé Rapp took our breath away on the Capital Summertime Ball red carpet, because she seriously looked out of this world iconic.

She wrote a green and yellow zip jacket matched with a plaid midi skirt and black knee high boots. But of course, the look was stylised with some accessories to bring the outfit together.

The skirt was paired with a black buckle belt, while she also worse a black leather-look bag and wide lens shades.

Reneé Rapp at the Capital Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Remember Monday

Remember Monday wowed when they performed as the UK's entry at this year’s Eurovision contest and they sure did it again when they joined the red carpet for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025!

The three members Charlotte Steele, Holly-Anne Hull and Lauren Byrne went for pastel and gingham vibes as they walked the carpet.

Charlotte donned a pink gingham mini dress, Holly-Anne wore a pastel blue corset top with cigarette trousers while Lauren wore a white and floral corset top along with brown gingham trousers.

Remember Monday at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark

Our beloved Capital Breakfast presenters certainly amazed on this year’s red carpet too!

Sian Welby wowed in a mini dress embellished with sea shell sequins from the Party Edition London, Jordan donned a light blue two piece suit with a white tee and Chris Stark sported a denim bomber jacket with a navy tee and black trousers.

Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark at the Summertime Ball 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

