Every incredible outfit on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet

15 June 2025, 15:13 | Updated: 15 June 2025, 18:19

Here's every iconic red carpet look on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.
Here's every iconic red carpet look on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Jenny Medlicott

All our faves have come together to put on an incredible red carpet display at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Countless icons have joined us to put on the performance of a lifetime at this year’s Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025, from Mariah Carey to Benson Boone, Jessie J and Tate McRae.

But while the Summertime artists might be here to put on a legendary vocal performance, they've certainly also brought the same energy to the red carpet as we’ve seen some truly show-stopping outfits.

So, here’s a roundup of all of the iconic outfits on Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet. Scroll down to see them in all their glory…

Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark with Jade Thirlwall.
Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark with Jade Thirlwall. Picture: Shutterstock

Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall seriously dazzled on the #CapitalSTB red carpet this year as she donned a mesh turtleneck dress paired with black thigh high boots. She accessorised the piece with a compact black handbag and rectangular shades. Gorgeous!

Jade Thirlwall dazzled on the Capital Summertime Ball red carpet.
Jade Thirlwall dazzled on the Capital Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Jessie J

Jessie J truly took our breath away on the Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet as she rocked a mesh black body con dress with black wedge heels. And in a nod to Jessie's current battle with breast cancer, the dress was accessorised with a gold 'pinch' broach which was used on the side of her "naughty boob".

Jessie J was glowing on the Summertime Ball red carpet.
Jessie J was glowing on the Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson made a breathtaking entrance at the Summertime Ball red carpet wearing a strapless midi dress wrapped with an array of colourful belts. Paired with some bangles and platform heels, she truly stunned!

Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025.
Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

Reneé Rapp

It’s not our fault that Reneé Rapp took our breath away on the Capital Summertime Ball red carpet, because she seriously looked out of this world iconic.

She wrote a green and yellow zip jacket matched with a plaid midi skirt and black knee high boots. But of course, the look was stylised with some accessories to bring the outfit together.

The skirt was paired with a black buckle belt, while she also worse a black leather-look bag and wide lens shades.

Reneé Rapp at the Capital Summertime Ball.
Reneé Rapp at the Capital Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Remember Monday

Remember Monday wowed when they performed as the UK's entry at this year’s Eurovision contest and they sure did it again when they joined the red carpet for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025!

The three members Charlotte Steele, Holly-Anne Hull and Lauren Byrne went for pastel and gingham vibes as they walked the carpet.

Charlotte donned a pink gingham mini dress, Holly-Anne wore a pastel blue corset top with cigarette trousers while Lauren wore a white and floral corset top along with brown gingham trousers.

Remember Monday at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025.
Remember Monday at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark

Our beloved Capital Breakfast presenters certainly amazed on this year’s red carpet too!

Sian Welby wowed in a mini dress embellished with sea shell sequins from the Party Edition London, Jordan donned a light blue two piece suit with a white tee and Chris Stark sported a denim bomber jacket with a navy tee and black trousers.

Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark at the Summertime Ball 2025.
Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark at the Summertime Ball 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act!

Surprise act JLS sends Capital Summertime Ball 2025 fans wild with iconic performance

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Events

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when you can watch #CapitalSTB on ITV

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Where to watch #CapitalSTB

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Exclusive
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits