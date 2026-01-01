What happened to Vickie in Stranger Things 5? Fans spot Robin clue revealing truth

What happened to Vickie at the end of Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Are Robin and Vickie still together? Stranger Things 5 epilogue includes clue about the status of their relationship.

Stranger Things 5 brings Robin's girlfriend Vickie into the fold a bit more in the final season but as the credits roll on the last ever episode, everyone is now wondering the same thing: What happened to Vickie?

The final episode (episode 8, 'The Rightside Up') ends with an epilogue showing exactly what happened to everyone in Hawkins after the final gate was closed. Set on graduation day, the celebration brings all the main characters back together including those who had moved away.

But Vickie is not present in those scenes and she isn't mentioned by anyone either, not by name at least. But there might be one clue in something Robin says that hints at where she is and whether they're still together.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Stranger Things 5 finale!

What happened to Vickie at the end of Stranger Things?

Are Vickie and Robin still together at the end of Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

In the final episode, Vickie stays behind with Max at WSQK as Max guides Eleven and Kali through Henry's memories from afar. When Dr. Kay pulls up with her soldiers, Vickie successfully hides Max behind the secret door but they're soon discovered when El is thrown out of the Void and Henry's mind.

Presumably, Vickie and Max are then taken for questioning, but after that, we don't see Vickie again at all. And we don't even know if they ever made it to their date at Enzo's.

However, there might be a clue in the epilogue that could hint that she and Robin are still together, although perhaps not all is happy in their relationship.

Does Robin reference Vickie in the Stranger Things 5 epilogue? Picture: Netflix

Are Robin and Vickie still together in the Stranger Things 5 ending?

18 months later, when Robin, Steve, Nancy and Jonathan meet up on their return to Hawkins to watch their younger siblings and friends graduate, they make a promise to meet up every month to keep their friendship alive.

Steve is still in Hawkins, Robin is at Smith College in Massachusetts, Jonathan is studying filmmaking at NYU and Nancy just got a job at the Boston Herald newspaper.

"To nothing ever keeping us apart," Steve says, to which Robin then replies: "Including overbearing significant others."

With no Vickie in sight, fans are taking this to mean that Robin may still be in a relationship with her, but Vickie may have been holding her back from visiting Hawkins and her friends after what happened because she worries about Robin so much.

Vickie's absence has not yet been explained or confirmed by the Duffer brothers. We'll update this article as soon as we find out what happened to her.

