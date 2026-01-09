Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower reveals what Vecna's final words were meant to be

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Vecna's final words that didn't make it into show. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"It was one of the more human moments of playing Vecna."

Jamie Campbell Bower's performance as Vecna/Henry/001/Mr. Whatsit in Stranger Things is nothing short of spectacular and now the actor is opening up about his final scene on the show.

Stranger Things 5 comes VERY close to giving Henry Creel a redemption arc but steers away from it at the last minute. Despite Will's attempts to speak to the human still at the core of Vecna in the finale episode, the show makes it clear that he is too far gone to come back from the evil he has done.

However, there were some discussions about how much humanity to show within Vecna in those final moments and Jamie himself even tried to sneak a little bit in just before Joyce Byers does her big one and ends him once and for all.

Jamie has now revealed what Vecna was thinking in those final moments, and what his intended 'final words' were meant to be before his death.

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Vecna's intended final words in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Netflix

In the final battle, Vecna faces off against Eleven inside the belly of the giant Mind Flayer beast. Eleven gains the upper hand throughout, but Vecna eventually comes very, very close to killing her. But before he can use his claw to deal the final blow, Will taps into the hive mind and is able to overpower him. Will manages to snap Vecna's arm off and Eleven impales him on a giant spike.

But as the group rushes to rescue the kids, Vecna starts coughing and spluttering, seemingly still alive. In the background, you can hear the desperate human-like gurgling of him trying to breathe.

Jamie has now explained what he was trying to convey in that moment when he comes face-to-face with Joyce and her axe.

"As I’m coughing up this bile, yes, I’m coughing, but the feeling that I want to convey and the words that I’m trying to get out are just, ‘Please don’t,'" Jamie told Tudum. "It was one of the more human moments of playing Vecna."

Stranger Things 5 did not give Vecna a redemption story. Picture: Netflix

In another interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jamie also confirmed that he tried to add the "Please don't" line into the scene while recording ADR, but it didn't work out.

Referencing The First Shadow play, Jamie acknowledged the fact that Joyce and Henry actually know each other from high school school, saying: "So when she kind of walks up to him, I felt like in that moment that the humanity could come through a little bit more, and that we could just reintroduce that level of potential 'he could be saved' at that point."

However, he didn't actually say the line during the filming of the scene so he tried to add it later in post-production.

"We get to ADR for season 5 and I'm gurgling and I'm like... 'I remember all I wanted to say was 'Please don't' and we try it and it just didn't work, it didn't land," he added. "It wasn't good, it didn't fit the moment."

Vecna is killed once and for all by Joyce in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about the decision to not give Vecna a redemption arc, the Duffer brothers told host Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “We initially talked about giving him a moment where he could turn against the Mind Flayer and help them defeat it.

"And I think ultimately again as you sort of play that out, it feels wrong and we didn’t believe it. He is so far gone at this point."

