How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

If you're in the UK or the US, here's how to listen to WSQK The Squawk radio station and find the codes to gain access to the secret fan event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nerds, listen up. If you've watched Stranger Things 5, then you'll know all about WSQK The Squawk, the radio station fronted by the icons themselves Robin and Steve. But did you know that WSQK is real and you can actually listen to it IRL?

Yes, WSQK The Squawk — A Stranger Things Radio Station launched on Global Player just before Stranger Things 5 Vol 1 was released and it blasts non-stop '80s bangers, bops and ballads. It's also presented by a line-up of American DJs, including Vance Goodman and Mindy Flare, along with a full run of retro American-style ads straight out of Hawkins.

On the station, you'll find Rewind at 9: Turning Hawkins Upside Down, where a track played backwards puts fans to the test, as well as the resident Agony Aunt 'Talk to Tammy' and Dial-A-Dedication, where you can get a shout out on air (register messages via GlobalPlayer.com).

If you haven't listened to it yet and are dying to jump in and discover all the hidden easter eggs, here's how to tune in...

Here's how to listen to WSQK The Squawk - A Stranger Things Radio Station

Introducing WSQK The Squawk: A Stranger Things Radio Station

How to listen to The Squawk radio station in the UK

If you're in the UK, you can find and listen to WSQK in several ways. The first of which—and the easiest, if you're using your phone—is to download the Global Player app for free.

Here's how to find WSQK on Global Player:

Download Global Player (for free!), the official Capital app. Log in or register to start listening. Once you're in, tap 'Live Radio' and scroll across the wheel of stations at the top of the screen to find WSQK. Sit back, relax and let Mindy and Vance deliver all those iconic Hawkins hits straight to your headphones.

Global Player is also available on desktop, which you can find right here at globalplayer.com/live/wsqk/uk/.

How to listen to WSQK The Squawk on Global Player. Picture: Global

If you're listening on a smart speaker, you can simply say either:

"Alexa, play The Squawk"

"Hey Google, play The Squawk"

If you're listening on DAB across London, you'll be able to find the station there too.

Steve Harrington at the WSQK The Squawk in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Netflix

How to listen to The Squawk radio station in the US or internationally

If you're an international fan, you can listen to WSQK The Squawk too! All you have to do is download the Global Player app for free and follow the same steps listed above.

Log in or register a new account, tap 'Live Radio' to find the station and start listening!

Global Player is also available on desktop.

Stranger Things' WSQK radio station serves as a base for our Hawkins Heroes in season 5. Picture: Netflix

How to find the secret code on The Squawk radio station for early access to the Stranger Things fan event

Listeners will also be the first to share all the Easter eggs and secret codes hidden within the station on December 3rd.

According to Netflix UK's post, the first to break the codes will unlock exclusive early access to London's secret fan event.

Breaker, breaker—Signal found, morse message received. Crack the code and join us for One Last Adventure. Move quick—only a limited crew can reach the safe haven.https://t.co/cFICNKvqsH#WSQKSignal pic.twitter.com/VyDbSKTNsT — puɐlǝɹI ⅋ ʞꓵ xᴉlɟʇǝN (@NetflixUK) December 3, 2025

WSQK The Squawk — A Stranger Things Radio Station will be available for six weeks only. The final banger will be played on January 1st, the same day the final ever episode airs so if you haven't tuned in yet, make sure you tune in SOON.

See you on the airwaves, Nerds.

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

WSQK The Squawk: The Stranger Things radio station that's always turned up to 11! Listen now on Global Player, thanks to Netflix UK.