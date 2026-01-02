Will there be a Stranger Things 6? Here's why it's ending with season 5

2 January 2026, 11:35

Is Stranger Things over? Will there be a Stranger Things 6?
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Stranger Things over? Here's why it's ending and how the Stranger Things universe will continue with a brand new spin-off.

Will there be another season of Stranger Things? When they said 'one last adventure', they really meant it...

Ever since it dropped on Netflix back in 2016, Stranger Things has dominated the streaming service, returning each season with bigger storylines, expanding the lore and heightening the stakes.

Stranger Things 5 sees our Hawkins heroes face one final battle with Vecna before he destroys the town and starts a 'new world' of his own.

The beloved series has now ended with several major storylines, relationships and plot points wrapped up in a bow. As well as one major 'death' that has been left open for fans to decide whether they believe is real or not.

But could there be a sixth season? Will it continue? The answer is no, but it's not the end of the Stranger Things 'universe'... Here's everything the Duffer brothers have revealed about the future of the show and potential spin-offs.

Stranger Things 5 is the final season of the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Why is Stranger Things ending with season 5?

Stranger Things 5 was announced as the fifth and final season way back in 2022, just before Stranger Things 4 was released.

In a letter to fans, the Duffer brothers wrote: "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale [...] Season 5 will be the last."

As you've seen, if you've watched season 5, the fight against Vecna is now over, the Upside Down has been defeated for good and the story is very much wrapped up.

Confirming that season 5 is the end for these characters, Ross told Variety: "It doesn’t feel like we dropped a storyline — it all connects.

"We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters," Matt adds. "This is a complete story. It’s done."

Will there be a Stranger Things spin-off? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Stranger Things spin-off?

While the flagship series is done, there is a spin-off-esque series in the works.

The Duffers have no plans to continue to expand "what could become an insanely convoluted mythology" but they are planning to create a new series that has "connective tissue" to the show we know and love.

And it's all to do with the mysterious rock that young Henry Creel finds inside the suitcase in the cave.

The spin-off will not be connected to any of the characters, though. Nor will it explore the wider narrative surrounding the lore. There'll be a new location, new characters and a new story, while keeping the "brand" and "style of storytelling" with kids, adventures and sci-fi fantasy type vibes.

There's no release date for that just yet, so it might be a long, long way off hitting our screens.

WSQK The Squawk: The Stranger Things radio station that's always turned up to 11! Listen now on Global Player, thanks to Netflix UK.

