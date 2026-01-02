Was Stranger Things just a game? The 'Stranger Things Players Manual' explained

2 January 2026, 17:39

Stranger Things Players Manual explained amid end credits confusion
Stranger Things Players Manual explained amid end credits confusion. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"Obviously, it’s not to say the whole show was a D&D campaign..."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

No, Stranger Things was not "just a game" and now the Duffer brothers have explained exactly what those end credits and the 'Stranger Things Players Manual' actually means.

Soundtracked by David Bowie's 'Heroes', the two-minute end credits sequence features illustrations of all the iconic moments in the show, displayed in the style of a real D&D manual. There's even little nods to the characters in the text displayed around the image and countless call backs to past seasons.

At the end of the credits, the camera pans out to show a 'Stranger Things Players Manual' with a D20 rolled on a 7, a nod to Will's final roll before he got taken.

However, that 'Fantasy Role Playing Game' credits reveal has now caused mass confusion because people think it suggests that the entire show wasn't real and that it was all just a game of Dungeons & Dragons.

Here's what they actually mean...

Was Stranger Things just a game of Dungeons & Dragons?

Stranger Things end credits: Is the Stranger Things Players Manual real?
Stranger Things end credits: Is the Stranger Things Players Manual real? Picture: Netflix

Is the Stranger Things Players Manual real?

The 'Stranger Things Players Manual' is not a real thing, and it's not meant to signify that the whole thing was a game either.

In an interview with Deadline, Matt and Ross explained the meaning behind those incredible end credits, which were inspired by the illustrations in the credits of Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

"So that was the initial idea, and they were these very simple illustrations," Matt said. "Then we started to talk with Imaginary Forces, which is the title company that did the main title sequence for the show, who we absolutely love and adore."

(No, they were not made using AI...)

Stranger Things' end credit scenes are intended to be a tribute to the series
Stranger Things' end credit scenes are intended to be a tribute to the series. Picture: Netflix

Initially, they pitched the end credits to be drawings from Will's notebook before settling on illustrating everything in the style of a real D&D manual: "What’s cool about these D&D manuals is there’s colour images, and, also, over the years, the style of illustration changes. They brought back illustrators from the actual 1980s who drew in the manuals all the way back then."

"So it really came full circle, and, mainly, we wanted it to feel finite, right? I mean, that was really the key. We wanted to feel like ‘The End'," Matt continued.

The credits were also a way of being able to include past characters, like Barb, Bob, Billy and Eddie, and all the actors who are no longer on the show. They were not contractually allowed to be credited in the show's final credits, but they were able to be shown in the illustrations.

Was Stranger Things just a game of D&D?
Was Stranger Things just a game of D&D? Picture: Netflix

Clarifying the final shot of the 'Stranger Things Players Manual', Ross added: "Obviously, it’s not to say the whole show was a D&D campaign. It was just a way to pay tribute to everyone and also let the audience, hopefully, take in this journey that they’ve been on for nine years."

So there you have it... Stranger Things was definitely not just a game and the end credits were not a campaign written by Mike based on what happened. They were simply just a beautiful tribute to the show, D&D illustrations, and the game that started it all.

